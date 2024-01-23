YouTuber MrBeast made $250K from one X video, says it was a ’facade’

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has revealed he made more than $250,000 from posting a video on X, but said it was a ‘bit of a facade’. YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) had earlier snubbed Elon Musk, saying his won’t upload his videos on X as doing so would not even fund a fraction of what he spends on making those videos.

He later posted an old video which generated more than 155 million views. “My first X video made over $250,000! But it’s a bit of a facade,” said MrBeast. “Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is probably higher than what you’d experience,” he added.

The YouTube added that he planned to choose 10 "random people" to give the money he made. In 2022, Forbes estimated that MrBeast made $54m in a year from his YouTube channel. Since then, he has gained millions of subscribers on his main channel, to make a total of 233 million.

Earlier this month, when famous X handle DogeDesigner asked MrBeast to upload his latest video on X too, and Musk said ‘yeah’, the YouTuber replied it is not possible. "My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” MrBeast replied to Musk. “I’m down though to test stuff once monetisation is really cranking,” said MrBeast, who calls himself X Super Official CEO. Musk is aiming to make X ‘an everything app” like China’s WeChat and videos are an integral part of his plan.