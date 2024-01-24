Redmi Note 13 Series: A closer look at Xiaomi's latest flagship

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Series in the Indian market, redefining the smartphone realm yet again with its premium offering. Building upon the Redmi Note Series' legacy of constantly pushing boundaries, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G bring premium and pro-level features for those seeking to maximize their smartphone capabilities, like immersive display, flagship-level cameras, and super-fast charging and sleek design that makes it the slimmest Redmi Note to date.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G showcases a sophisticated design with IP68 protection and a 200MP camera. Its 3D Curved AMOLED display, secured by Gorilla Glass Victus, is complemented by 120W HyperCharge support. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, it delivers premium audio with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, with a 5000mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and up to 512GB storage, available in Fusion Black and Fusion White colors.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is the world's first with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor and a 200MP camera with OIS, paired with Dolby Atmos & Vision. It offers a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate in colors like Arctic White, Midnight Black & Coral Purple.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G stands out with its slim design housing a 108MP camera, a super-clear AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor for seamless 5G performance. Featuring a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it comes in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black colors.

Prices start at INR 16,999.

Available online and in stores.