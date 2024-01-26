Google Pixel users complaining of storage bug after installing new update

Several Google Pixel owners are reporting issues with their devices after installing the January 2024 Google Play system update, causing them to be unable to access the internal storage. The issues include -- crashing apps, Files app showing no files, screenshots not getting saved, etc. Users report that this is the same issue that occurred in October 2023.

"The internal storage access issue from October 2023 is happening again after applying the Jan 2024 Google Play system update. The symptoms are all the same - internal storage not getting mounted, camera crashes, Files app shows no files, screenshots not getting saved, internal storage shows up empty in ADB Shell, etc," a Google Pixel owner posted on Reddit. "Yesterday morning, my Pixel 7 stopped reading its internal storage, all functionalities related to active and passive use of storage have stopped or not working properly and crashing," another user said. "WhatsApp chat is working, but not able to download photos or videos. The camera not working. Music files, Images, Videos, Files, and even Alarms are not accessible. Maps, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit not working," it added.

Google told 9to5Google that "we are aware of this issue and are looking into it". Multiple Google Pixel 5, 6, 7, 8, and Fold series devices have been reported to have the problem. The play update for January 2024 has not been widely rolled out, and not every Pixel user has encountered problems after installing it.

