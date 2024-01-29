itel's New Era of Power Play set to begin with the upcoming POWER Series

According to sources, itel, a popular smartphone brand in India, is poised to introduce an array of high-performance smartphones as part of itel’s highly acclaimed Power series. Reports indicate thatthrough itel's strategic partnership with Google, a smartphone within the upcoming series may feature a ground-breaking global-first Android Version to kick-start the new era of POWER Play. The new products under the Power series are said to carry an unmatched performance, fast charging, and a more optimized Android experience, carefully crafted to driveGen-Z’s creativity and productivity.

itel, after its flagship launches in 2023, is continuing to reinforce its commitment to value-plus proposition and Industry-first features underscoring a strategic approach to empower the masses with access to advanced features. The upcoming Power Series is tipped to carry three new robust devices, scheduled to launch in February 2024.

The Power Series allows users to customize their own experience, providing them with a range of powerful options to suit their specific requirements. The First model, in partnership with Google, will introduce a global first Android Version, promising an innovative and optimized Android experience. The second model, designed for those prioritizing quick and efficient power replenishment, boasts ultra-fast charging capabilities, and finally, the third model distinguishes itself by introducing an exclusive India-first memory feature.

With a growing portfolio of gadgets, the brand asserts its leadership position. With a substantial consumer base of around 10 crores in India, itel's upcoming release is poised to reshape the smartphone landscape. Keep an eye out for the eagerly anticipated launch.