Noise launches the Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, is proud to announce the launch of Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones. Designed to brings a symphony of sounds to every beat for the music enthusiasts with an astounding 50 hours of playtime and tailored with three distinct EQ modes - Tru Bass for deep lows, Tru Balanced for a well-rounded sound, and Tru Rock for an enhanced rock and metal experience. Users can enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls in a sleek design without the constant worry of recharging. The neckband is available in four exciting colours - Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Ice Blue, and Olive Green, to complement the dynamic preferences of the consumers.

Equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, the neckband promises to deliver a crystal clear sound for all purposes including calls, entertainment, and other lifestyle activities. The Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones sport a 10mm driver ensuring every note is heard with precision. It further boasts a low latency of up to 50ms for customers to go through a lag free experience while indulging in video streaming, gaming, and other such activities. The neckband allows the users to listen to the sound the way they have never experienced before. ergonomically designed, it also aids convenience on the go for the youth of today.

In addition to this, the Bluetooth 5.3v ensures advanced connectivity for stable and hassle-free connections. It facilitates swift connections through its meticulous digital tuning. With HyperSync™ technology in place, the product paves the way for seamless and instantaneous pairing. Designed to withstand an active lifestyle, the IPX5 water resistance rating enables users to relish their music worry-free during workouts. The Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones are all set to combine style, functionality, and affordability, like never before.

Priced at INR 999. Available online.