All you need to know about the success story of Roobai, a small enterprise that gained one million customers

Most successful businesses originate from humble beginnings. Roobai, one of India’s leading online platforms for e-commerce deals and offers, helps their users seize incredible discounts from top retailers, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Boat, Croma, and Tatacliq and save money. The astounding growth of Roobai is nothing short of an extraordinary journey.

In 2014, a group of youngsters started Roobai as a small enterprise that had just 12 members. The group aimed to share the best deals from Amazon and Flipkart for the benefit of the group members.

“The idea of starting a small online group sparked when each one of us in our gang was surfing the internet for the best offers and discounts. We then decided to share it in a commonplace in an online group. The idea slowly turned into an ambitious business enterprise, resulting in a full-fledged website to help students like us benefit from top deals, discounts, and offers,” says the brand spokesperson.

Roobai launched its dedicated website in 2016, featuring exclusive offers from various E-commerce giants in India. The website also offers an SMS notification feature that allows users to get notified about recent deals and offers. With good response from online users, Roobai generated an income of Rs. 100,000 within the first three months.

Speaking about the target audience, the spokesperson shares, “We recognize students and Gen Z individuals as potential future online customers. Typically, they prefer value-oriented purchases with attractive offers and discounts. Understanding the mindset of this set of audiences, we strategically find deals from various e-commerce platforms and show them on our site. This unique approach has set us apart from our competitors.”

After a huge success with their website, Roobai took their business to the next level by launching an Android mobile app in 2017 under the same name. The launch that coincided with the Big Billion Sale became an excellent opportunity to attract more users and downloads. The company expanded its mobile presence by introducing the iOS mobile app in the following year. The mobile app comes with exclusive features tailored to individual preferences and interests.

“We received tremendous response from our customers after the mobile app launch. Within a few months, we accumulated over one lakh downloads on the Android platform, and now it has reached over 5 Lakh downloads. With most people using their smartphones for shopping, our app enhanced their experience with over 10 Lakhs deals and tailored information on the latest offers,” he adds.

Roobai experienced a major setback in business operations in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal lives across the world. The traffic and user engagement dropped to an all-time low, and it affected their profits. However, the company bounced back in the following year and achieved 10X growth in a short period. Through strategic promotions on YouTube channels, their Telegram users saw an increase from 2000 to two lakh users.

More than just offering deals and offers from top online retailers, Roobai has recently launched Earnpe, an online platform that allows users to sign up for an affiliate program and earn regular passive income. “This lucrative opportunity is designed for everyone who wishes to make money from wherever they are. All they need to do is share our deals online and earn a decent commission for each item purchased. You can share it on Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, or any other popular platforms. We have a transparent tracking system that allows you to get details about your earnings,” says the Marketing Director of Roobai.

Over 1000 users have already registered on Earnpe for their affiliate program, and the company claims that they turn a consistent monthly income of Rs. 15,000 each month. Those who are interested in signing up for this affiliate program can visit their official website, enter a few details, and join for free.

With this new product, Roobai becomes the only company that provides details on hundreds of deals while also empowering users to leverage their affiliate programs to earn extra income from the comfort of their homes.