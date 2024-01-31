IZI Launches Mini X Series, India's First 4k Nano Drone

IZI, India's leading customer-centric consumer electronics brand and a pioneer in drone technology, introduces the IZI MINI X drone, India’s first 4K nano drone weighing 249 grams, featuring two versatile versions: Standalone and Fly More Combo. This cutting-edge drone revolutionizes aerial capabilities with a range of advanced features. IZI has launched this drone at an attractive starting price of 29,999/- INR.

In the Standalone version, a 3-axis stabilized gimbal ensures a larger perspective and comprehensive shots, coupled with a high-quality CMOS sensor for impressive 20MP(5120*3840) image capability and seamless video recording. The drone offers a robust 4Km live video transmission range, reaching a height of 120m (800mmax) and weighing only 249 grams with a 31-minute flight time and speed of 16m/sec (58km/h). It has precise navigation and return mode by using GPS/GLONASS technology, guaranteeing safe returns with one-tap control for low battery or lost control scenarios and backed by a 1-year warranty.

The Fly More Combo version encompasses all the Standalone model features and includes three batteries and a triple charging hub for added convenience. The drone consists of a 4x digital zoom capability for detailed and clear images, extended 93-minute long-lasting flight time, and high-speed performance.

MINI X offers simplified operations, perfect for quick learning and mastery with 10+ flying modes for diverse captures, easily controlled via remote for a seamless aerial experience. Plus, accommodates ample storage with an SD card slot supporting up to 128 GB Class 100 UHS-1. Seamlessly supported by the IZI Sky Eye App for remote piloting control, aerial photography, cinematography, and flight parameter adjusting to reach peak performance the mobile device will serve as the main monitor.

Operating seamlessly on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, MINI X ensures a user-friendly, high-performance experience. The photography modes of the drone include Normal, Helix, Comet, Circle, Follow Me, Dronie, Rocket, Waypoint, Route Plan, and Panorama.

Crafted locally in India, the product has worldwide shipping services and 24/7 customer support. With a powerful 20MP camera boasting 4K resolution, it captures moments with clarity, redefining the norm in the Indian tech landscape.

IZI is at the forefront of drone technology. Their journey began as a distributor of drones in India, but it does not stop there. Their evolution now spans a diverse range of ground-breaking consumer electronics, setting new benchmarks in the industry. IZI's story is one of innovation, customer-centricity, and advancements in the thriving drone industry. Focusing on drones and expanding its portfolio to advanced products like the action camera, smartphone gimbal, and Dash Camera, further solidifies IZI's position as a trailblazer in cutting-edge and high-quality technology.