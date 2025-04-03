Gadgets of the week: Aston Martin AMR-C01-R, Canon EOS R50 V, Infinix Note 50X 5G+ and Acerpure Chill conditioner

Aston Martin AMR-C01-R
The AMR-C01-R is a luxury racing simulator designed by Aston Martin and Curv Racing. The ultra immersive racing SIM is the ultimate choice for e-sports competitors, professional racing drivers and others who love racing. Features include - ergonomic seating (inspired by the AM - Valkyrie), an all-carbon fibre monocoque body, signature Aston Martin racing grille, a 49 inch curved Samsung display with 240Hz refresh rate, top of the line graphics card, HDR 10+ gaming, 32 GB memory and 2TB of storage. You also get drilled metal pedals and an authentic multi-functional steering wheel. ₹64 lakhs. curvrs.com
Canon EOS R50 V
Canon’s new R50 V is a compact mirrorless camera designed with content creators in mind. The camera offers 10 bit 4K 60p video recording with advanced features. Its 24.2 MP CMOS sensor also delivers fast, accurate autofocus and high speed, still shooting upto 15fps. The R50V is equipped with a live stream button, customisable controls and vertical shooting features allowing it to adapt to any production style. ₹79,995. in.canon
Infinix Note 50X 5G+
The Infinix Note 50X 5G+ is the most exciting budget phone I've tested in 2025 so far. For one, it sports Mediatek’s new Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor for ultra-fast performance and speed, it’s also MIL-STD-810H certified for withstanding rough usage and it comes in a stunning design with a vegan leather/metallic finish along with a gem-cut camera module with Active halo lighting. On usage the smartphone runs smooth with XOS 15 (Android 15 based) allowing multiple apps to run seamlessly. Gaming is incredible in this phone with 90FPS on board and the 6.67” HD+ 120HZ vivid display offers bright and natural colours. I do like XOS 15 for its simplicity and ease of use, now Infinix AI adds a whole new dimension of customisations as well as AI-enhanced photos (AIGC portrait mode is great) and Notes. Battery life is solid (1.5 days and above) with the 5500mAh battery/45W fast charge. combo. Photos and Video come out quite well (50MP dual rear/8MP selfie) and there’s robust 4k video recording too. Available in 6/128 and 8/128GB options, the Note 50X offers incredible value at this price. ₹11,499. flipkart.com or infinixmobiles.in
Acerpure Chill conditioner
Acerpure India has launched a new range of energy-efficient ACs available in 1-ton and 1.5-ton capacities with 3-star & 5-star ratings. The ACs ensure powerful, consistent cooling along with reduced energy consumption. Features include a 3-in-1 filter (eliminates dust, bacteria and allergens) with an Anti-virus filter, Blue Fin tech to prevent corrosion, high grade internal components, 10 year warranty, self-diagnosis and a modern design. ₹30,990. store.acerpure.com and leading electronic stores
Jetson ONE
The outlandish Jetson ONE is your own personal aircraft forged in aluminium and carbon fiber and powered with eight powerful electric motors. It can fly you at top speeds of 102kph upto a flight time of 20 minutes (enough to visit family and friends) and only weighs 86kg. The Jetson ONE has several advanced safety features built in to ensure you stay safe in the air and during takeoff/landing ₹1.1 crore. Jetson.com
Philips Air purifier
The Philips 2000i series air purifier (AC2959/63) provides 360° airflow intake and covers rooms upto 484 sq.ft with a 380 CADR. With 3 layer filtration - NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter 99.97% of ultra-fine particles are safely filtered ensuring you are safe from PM2.5, pollen, dust, dander, gas and other pollutants. There’s also an accompanying app to connect via wifi which provides essential details. ₹21,995. domestic appliances.philips.co.in
Sony Bravia 9 (K85XR90)
Sony’s flagship Bravia 9 series now has an incredible TV providing the ultimate, most authentic cinematic experience at home - K85XR90. The 85 inch has Google TV on board for complete access to all your preferred content. You can experience an immersive movie experience thanks to Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Sony Pictures CORE calibrated mode, Calibrated modes for Netflix and Amazon Prime video, Google Meet/Zoom meetings, immersive gameplay with PS5 and a whole lot of amazing advanced features and settings. ₹8.99 lakh. sony.co.in