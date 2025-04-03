Gadgets of the week: Aston Martin AMR-C01-R, Canon EOS R50 V, Infinix Note 50X 5G+ and Acerpure Chill conditioner

Infinix Note 50X 5G+

The Infinix Note 50X 5G+ is the most exciting budget phone I've tested in 2025 so far. For one, it sports Mediatek’s new Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor for ultra-fast performance and speed, it’s also MIL-STD-810H certified for withstanding rough usage and it comes in a stunning design with a vegan leather/metallic finish along with a gem-cut camera module with Active halo lighting. On usage the smartphone runs smooth with XOS 15 (Android 15 based) allowing multiple apps to run seamlessly. Gaming is incredible in this phone with 90FPS on board and the 6.67” HD+ 120HZ vivid display offers bright and natural colours. I do like XOS 15 for its simplicity and ease of use, now Infinix AI adds a whole new dimension of customisations as well as AI-enhanced photos (AIGC portrait mode is great) and Notes. Battery life is solid (1.5 days and above) with the 5500mAh battery/45W fast charge. combo. Photos and Video come out quite well (50MP dual rear/8MP selfie) and there’s robust 4k video recording too. Available in 6/128 and 8/128GB options, the Note 50X offers incredible value at this price. ₹11,499. flipkart.com or infinixmobiles.in