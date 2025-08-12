Gadgets of the week: itel Alpha edge, Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection Parka, Vu Vibe DV TV and ASUS Expertbook B3

itel Alpha edge
The Alpha Edge is an ultra affordable smartwatch that packs in lots of features. With a bold 2.0” screen and a dual-look design, I really like the idea of this watch, it also offers BT calling, IP68 water resistance and all-day health tracking. On usage I found it to be functionally useful with plenty of watch faces and 100+ sport modes as well as a several day battery-life. The sport-protective case offers safety as well as the option of a “new look”. The display is sharp even under sunlight and the watch works in all environments including wet ones. A good choice if you’re looking for a tough, connected and bright smartwatch. ₹1,499.
Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection Parka
Uniqlo’s novel UV protection Parka is a type of jacket that protects you from the elements (light rain, Ultra Violet radiation, wind). The Parka is pocketable meaning it can be folded into an attached storage pouch making it easy to carry with you. I tried using the Parka in various climatic conditions including light-medium rain, bright sunny days as well as windy bike rides and found it extremely comfortable and highly useful keeping me dry and protected. The water-repellent stretch fabric is made with NANODESIGN tech by Toray with partly recycled fiber. The UV protection is a huge bonus if you’re spending hours exposed to the sun outside, while the hood is light and prevents rain and UV from damaging your face/head/hair. Available in a choice of refreshing colours this is an ideal choice for those who spend quality time outdoors. ₹2,990.
Vu Vibe DV Tv
Vu’s Vibe DV Tv is outstanding as it offers not only brilliant visuals but also spectacular sound - courtesy of an integrated soundbar! Vu Vibe DV is easy to set up and looks majestic, thanks to invisible bezels and an ultra premium finish. The 55” (also available in 43”,50”,65”,75”) version I tried sports an A+ grade 4K QLED panel with 400 nits brightness producing great images and video whether its OTT streaming, watching movies or playing games. QLED’s vibrant colours and Dolby Vision’s deep contrast make viewing extremely natural while HDR10 & HLG allow for crisp clarity in both dark and bright scenes. The Sound is one of the best I’ve heard in any TV thanks to the seamless integrated soundbar which boasts Dolby Atmos surround sound with deep bass and most importantly - Clear Dialogue. Running on Google TV OS, Vibe DV supports all OTT apps and channels while connectivity is ace with Airplay, Chromecast, HomeKit and BT 5.3 built in. VuOn’s AI processor keeps everything running lag free and smooth. Among all the TVs currently out there, I feel the Vu Vibe DV TV offers most value in a comprehensive package! ₹34,990.
ASUS Expertbook B3
The ExpertBook B3 range of AI PCs from ASUS offer extensive customisation to cater to your daily business needs. I’ve been using the B3405CCA-LY1310X model for the past three weeks and find it truly excels at everything required for most businesses. At 1.42Kg light and 1.29cm thin, it’s easy to move around while the intel core Ultra 7 series 2 platform with 13NPU TOPS, MS Copilot and dual SSD allow for incredible on-device AI performance. You get all-day battery life (about 12-13 hrs) as well as fast-charging on board. Security is top-notch with ASUS ExpertGuardian for enterprise grade protection. The device is also ultra durable thanks to MIL-STD 810H std testing. Other features include Wifi 6E and 5G, ASUS Business solution, ASUS AI for business, IPS display (2560 x 1600) with 144Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, Expertcool thermal solution, DIRAC premium audio, ASUS AI camera and much more. Price on request.
ZYON Helmet
This cool helmet not only keeps you safe but is designed to keep the air you breathe clean and fresh courtesy of a high quality filtering system built-in. The lightweight protective design comes with premium, comfortable padding and a retractable sun visor. The patented filter tech protects against pollutants and allergens while providing optimal ventilation and airflow. A ZYON app can help keep you connected and monitor real-time data on air quality, filter usage and helmet status ₹73,000.
DJI Power 2000
DJI Power 2000 is a portable power station that packs 2048Wh into a compact housing. It can provide upto 3000W output to power several household appliances effortlessly. It can be used for home backup, road trips, film and Tv production etc and is highly modular (you can add further units for more power). It has 4 AC output ports, four USB_C ports and four USB-A ports enabling charging of smartphones, laptops etc as well as microwaves, induction cookers and the like. The Power 2000 can be recharged via the grid, solar or even power from your car! ₹1.12 lakhs.
Atlantic Mariner Quartz Wave
The Mariner Quartz Wave / Bi-Colour Rose Gold PVD edition shown here sports a Swiss-made Ronda R515 quartz movement for highly accurate time and comes in a 42mm size with stainless steel case, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal for protection, and a unique wave design. The Mariner has SuperLuminova-filled hands and indices to ensure legibility in low light and is also 200m water resistant with a diver’s bezel built-in making it ideal for use in water. A refined two-tone st. steel and rose gold PVC bracelet rounds out an elegant and durable wristwatch. ₹53,772.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels