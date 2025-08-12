Gadgets of the week: itel Alpha edge, Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection Parka, Vu Vibe DV TV and ASUS Expertbook B3

Atlantic Mariner Quartz Wave

The Mariner Quartz Wave / Bi-Colour Rose Gold PVD edition shown here sports a Swiss-made Ronda R515 quartz movement for highly accurate time and comes in a 42mm size with stainless steel case, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal for protection, and a unique wave design. The Mariner has SuperLuminova-filled hands and indices to ensure legibility in low light and is also 200m water resistant with a diver’s bezel built-in making it ideal for use in water. A refined two-tone st. steel and rose gold PVC bracelet rounds out an elegant and durable wristwatch. ₹53,772.