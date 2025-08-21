Apple expands retail: 3rd store in India opens at Bengaluru on September 2

Apple is all set to open its brand-new store in Bengaluru on September 2! The tech giant brings its iconic retail experience to the heart of India’s Silicon Valley marking its third store in the country. The first two Apple stores in India opened at Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple BKC and Apple Saket respectively.

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple brings signature retail experience to Bengaluru

The new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal and will feature a full lineup of Apple products. Visitors can enjoy a hands-on experience with the latest models and explore Apple’s newest features in an immersive environment.

The launch comes at a perfect time, with the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series just around the corner. Ahead of the grand opening, Apple is offering customers a sneak peek into the vibe of Apple Hebbal, with exclusive wallpapers and a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Bengaluru.

In addition to this new store in Bengaluru, CEO Tim Cook had announced his plans of opening three stores Delhi NCR, Pune and Mumbai. In a recent report the CEO said that stores across Pune's KOPA Mall, Mumbai, and Noida's DLF Mall will open by the end of the year but the specific dates are yet to be released.

The company’s barricade for India resembles the bright beautiful colours of the peacock, our National Bird, which is engraved in the apple logo. According to Apple, "The barricade for Apple Hebbal was revealed this morning. Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple’s third store in India".