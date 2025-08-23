OpenAI to launch first India office in New Delhi this year

In a statement on August 22, 2025, ChatGPT makers OpenAI announced that they will launch their first office in India in New Delhi. This follows the visits by the CEO Sam Altman during the blitz Asia tours.

A part of the statement read, "Opening an office in India reflects OpenAI’s support for the government’s IndiaAI mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build AI for India, with India".

New Delhi to welcome OpenAI to India

India's office in Delhi will be its first major entry in the company's second largest market. The company also stated that India is among the top markets by developers who are using the platform.

Talking about the growth prospects that will come with this move, OpenAI said, "It will also allow OpenAI to better serve its users in India, including the millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers who use OpenAI’s tools to learn, be more creative, and solve problems for themselves and others".