OpenAI to launch first India office in New Delhi this year

In a statement on August 22, 2025, ChatGPT makers OpenAI announced that they will launch their first office in India in New Delhi. This follows the visits by the CEO Sam Altman during the blitz Asia tours.
A part of the statement read, "Opening an office in India reflects OpenAI’s support for the government’s IndiaAI mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build AI for India, with India".
India's office in Delhi will be its first major entry in the company's second largest market. The company also stated that India is among the top markets by developers who are using the platform.
Talking about the growth prospects that will come with this move, OpenAI said, "It will also allow OpenAI to better serve its users in India, including the millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers who use OpenAI’s tools to learn, be more creative, and solve problems for themselves and others".
Open AI has begun the hiring process for the New Delhi office, with three job openings in sales. The company said, "While details on the office’s exact location in New Delhi are yet to be confirmed, OpenAI has officially established an entity in India and has begun hiring a dedicated local team".
India has welcomed the milestone move with open arms, hoping that will help create more jobs for Indians and bring more businesses. India's IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw also stressed on what this means for AI in India. He said, "As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen".
Furthermore, OpenAI is set to host its first Education Summit in India this month and will host a Developer Day, also a first in India, sometime later this year.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.