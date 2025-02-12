Zoom Phone now available in Chennai

Zoom Communications, Inc. has announced the launch of its Zoom Phone service in Chennai, officially expanding into the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This move strengthens Zoom’s dedication to providing advanced telephony solutions for both multinational corporations (MNCs) with operations in India and locally grown businesses. The Chennai launch follows the introduction of Zoom Phone in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (MHTC) in October 2024.

“We are delighted to introduce Zoom Phone to Chennai, a key hub for technology and business in India. With a dynamic mix of local and global enterprises, the city stands to benefit from the ease of use, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities that Zoom Phone offers,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom’s president of product and engineering. “India remains a crucial market for us, and expanding Zoom Phone to Chennai reflects our commitment to delivering localized solutions that meet global standards.”

Zoom Phone provides businesses in Chennai with a seamless communication experience, supporting flexible workstyles and hybrid teams. It enables inbound and outbound calling via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), allowing companies to replace traditional PBX systems while consolidating communication on a single platform. The service is enhanced by Zoom AI Companion, a built-in generative AI assistant included at no extra cost with paid Zoom accounts. AI Companion enhances productivity by offering features like post-call summaries, voicemail prioritization, and task extraction from voicemails. Zoom Phone also integrates with Zoom Workplace, popular business applications, and leading hardware providers, ensuring security, scalability, and an intuitive interface designed for both local enterprises and global organizations.

“We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to Chennai after witnessing strong demand since our successful launch in Maharashtra Telecom Circle,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region at Zoom. “With AI-powered features and seamless integration, Zoom Phone enables businesses across industries to streamline communications, enhance collaboration, and elevate customer interactions—transforming the way workplaces connect in India.”