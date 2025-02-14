Apple confirms Alibaba as Its AI partner in China

A recent report indicated that Apple had selected Alibaba as its official AI partner in China. Today, this news was formally confirmed by Alibaba chairman Joe Tsai during his appearance at the World Government Summit in Dubai, an event that brings together global leaders to discuss critical issues shaping the future.

Tsai revealed that Apple explored multiple options before selecting Alibaba to provide AI capabilities for its devices. "They evaluated several companies in China before deciding to work with us. Our AI will enhance their phones, and we’re honored to collaborate with a company like Apple," he stated.

With this deal, Alibaba will officially power Apple Intelligence in China. Before finalizing its decision, Apple had reportedly engaged in discussions with Baidu, ByteDance, and Tencent but ultimately opted against partnering with them—or with DeepSeek, despite its recent AI buzz.

Due to China's regulations, AI services must be licensed, and only local companies can obtain these permits. This restriction has prevented Apple Intelligence from launching in China until now. However, with Alibaba on board, Apple is set to bring its AI features to the region soon.