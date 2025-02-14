Until recently, if you were shopping for a Windows laptop, you could either pick a thin-and-light laptop or one with great battery life. It was only with the Qualcomm X Elite chip that Windows laptops started to rival M-series-sporting Macs on both counts. Not to be outdone, Intel’s response is in the form of the Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) chips, and the Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED is among the first to be powered by Intel’s latest.

Crafted out of what Asus calls ceraluminum (a portmanteau for ceramic aluminum), the paper-like texture on the lid is meant to withstand scratches and still look slick, while the chassis exhibits minimal flex and wobble and meets the demanding MIL-STD 810H military standard for durability and reliability. Despite weighing just 1.2kg and coming in at a 1.2cm thickness, Asus has managed to add an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack, plus you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity. The highlight is the gorgeous edge-to-edge 14-inch OLED touchscreen with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Expectedly, you get deep contrast levels, vivid colors and buttery smooth action, and support for HDR and Dolby Vision but the average 400 nits brightness levels and glossy screen means that working outdoors is not ideal. Used indoors and in conjunction with the rather impressive four speaker setup, the S14 is great for watching streaming content. If anything, the only knock on the design is the chicklet-style keyboard, which feels a wee bit cramped and offers lesser travel, one of the tradeoffs of having such a slim chassis. The touchpad offers a satisfyingly tactile click along with gesture support.