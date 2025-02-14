Gadgets of the week: Rotel Michi Q5, Meeting Owl 4+, Nikon Coolpix P1100 and Proxgy Hat+™

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco’s X7 series is one of my favourite this year which includes the remarkable X7 Pro 5G shown above, I’v been using it for the last month and find it an excellent smartphone if your budget is around the 30K mark. Highlights include upto 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage, a 6.67” 1.5K pOLED display that’s sharp and clear with upto 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, a 6550mAh battery that lasted me almost two days on heavy usage and the incredible Mediatek Dimensity D8400 ultra processor that runs seamlessly. Standout features include Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 OS based on Android 15 that provides a smooth user experience, quick 90W charging (takes about 45 mins to a full charge). The device is also ultra durable thanks to IP 66+68+69 protection. Sony’s LYT-600 camera system provides peak results at this price point. A good all round phone. INR 29,999 flipkart.com, mi.com