Gadgets of the week: Rotel Michi Q5, Meeting Owl 4+, Nikon Coolpix P1100 and Proxgy Hat+™

Rotel Michi Q5
Rotel’s Michi Q5 Transport DAC is a high performance CD player with a premium CD mechanism, an advanced ESS ES9028PRO DAC for precise sound and excellent connectivity. You can enjoy your CDs (if you have any) in pristine quality as well as connect your hi fi separates. The Q5 provides exceptional sound with minimal distortion. A front panel includes a display with CD album art, supports 32-bit/384k Hz PC-USb and 24-bit/192k Hz optical and coaxial. INR 8.5 lakhs theaudio.co, rotel.com
Meeting Owl 4+
This advanced all-in one video/audio conferencing device comes with 4K UHD 360° video.The Owl 4+ is easy to set up and has 8 omni-directional beamforming Mics which pick up clear audio upto 5.5m. It also has 2 speakers for 360° coverage and works with all leading video conferencing platforms seamlessly. If hybrid collaboration is essential for you and your team, the Meeting Owl 4+ is a great option. INR 3.0 lakhs. , owllabs.com
Nikon Coolpix P1100
The P1100 is a super-zoom camera with an incredible 125x Optical zoom. Ideal for wildlife, bird , astronauts and sport photography the P1100 provides incredible detail even at long distances thanks to superior chromatic aberration correction and cutting-edge image processing tech. Other features include focus-mode selector, control ring and back zoom button. You also get a hi-res EVF, vary-angle LCD and dedicated modes for bird-watching, moon photography among other things. INR 83,695 nikon.co.in
Proxgy Hat+
Proxgy’s Hat+ is a brilliant hard hat attachment that brings refreshing cool air to the user in even the most intense and adverse environments. Designed for both comfort and safety this innovative product helps reduce heat stress and fatigue helping wearers stay cool and efficient maintaining full protection. Battery lasts for upto 48 hours on a charge while the speed and temperature settings can be personalised and adjusted according to the wearers preference. A highly useful device! INR 9,990* proxgy.com
Blaupunkt Atomik BB60
Blaupunkt audio devices offer great sound and value, the Atomik BB60 is a newly launched 60W party boombox with IPX6 splash/dust proof protection built in. I used the BB60 indoors and outdoors in the garden for several days and got good results especially indoors) for music thanks to dual speakers and radiators. Sound is ample to fill a medium sized room and the Karaoke option is great fun especially with a wireless Mic. You also get Jazzy Aura party neon lights to liven up the mood. Battery easily lasts longer than 10 hours. The BB60 connects easily via BT with good range, you can also plug in via USB, TF card and even make/receive calls. Great Stuff! INR 6,999 blaupunktaudio.in
Formovie Cinema Edge
The Cinema Edge is a 4K UHD projector from Formovie and provides native Netflix support which is a great feature. The Google TV enabled projector is easy to set up and offers a whopping 150 inch screen size when needed (I settled for a 100 inch size). The short throw enables you to place the projector close to the wall/screen thereby requiring very less room. Visuals are good for movies, videos, OTT content and even projecting mobile content thanks to 1900 ISO lumens (room illumination has to be minimal). With features like HDR10/HLG compatibility, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, wifi 6 connectivity, ALPD and MEMC tech you get a solid all round projector. Audio is fairly decent through the built in speakers but vastly improved connected to an external set of speakers. INR 2.85 lakhs formovie.in, amazon.in
Poco X7 Pro 5G
Poco’s X7 series is one of my favourite this year which includes the remarkable X7 Pro 5G shown above, I’v been using it for the last month and find it an excellent smartphone if your budget is around the 30K mark. Highlights include upto 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage, a 6.67” 1.5K pOLED display that’s sharp and clear with upto 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, a 6550mAh battery that lasted me almost two days on heavy usage and the incredible Mediatek Dimensity D8400 ultra processor that runs seamlessly. Standout features include Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 OS based on Android 15 that provides a smooth user experience, quick 90W charging (takes about 45 mins to a full charge). The device is also ultra durable thanks to IP 66+68+69 protection. Sony’s LYT-600 camera system provides peak results at this price point. A good all round phone. INR 29,999 flipkart.com, mi.com