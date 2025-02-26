GTA 5 on PC is getting a free update; find details on gameplay, new features, and graphics

Rockstar Games just announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC is getting a free upgrade. The upgrade to Rockstar’s open-world game will arrive on March 4 and is set to include features that were previously released only for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game versions of GTA Online. There will also be added support for upscaling features like AMD's FSR 3 and Nvidia's DLSS 3, and the implementation of ray tracing and other features means that the PC version's hardware requirements will be bumped up.
Ahead of GTA 6 release, GTA 5 got a much-awaited PC upgrade
The new features coming to GTA 5 on PC include all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership. “All players who currently own GTAV on PC will be able to upgrade to this new version for free, with the ability to migrate your Story Mode and Online progress”, Rockstar said.
Rockstar has confirmed that with the upgraded version of GTAV on PC gamers can access a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights. They can engage with Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards. PC players can also sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.
Grand Theft Auto V will showcase enhanced graphical features, including the ability to utilize higher resolutions and frame rates, thanks to new Ray Tracing technologies for global illumination, ambient occlusion, shadows, and reflections. It will also incorporate AI-driven performance enhancements such as Nvidia DLSS3 and AMD's FSR 1 and FSR 3, along with quicker loading times facilitated by SSD storage and DirectStorage technology. The game will integrate the GTA+ subscription service, implement new anti-cheat measures, and offer proactive moderation of voice chat. Players will be able to use the PS5 DualSense controller on PC and benefit from features like adaptive triggers.