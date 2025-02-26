GTA 5 on PC is getting a free update; find details on gameplay, new features, and graphics

Rockstar has confirmed that with the upgraded version of GTAV on PC gamers can access a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights. They can engage with Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards. PC players can also sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

Grand Theft Auto V will showcase enhanced graphical features, including the ability to utilize higher resolutions and frame rates, thanks to new Ray Tracing technologies for global illumination, ambient occlusion, shadows, and reflections. It will also incorporate AI-driven performance enhancements such as Nvidia DLSS3 and AMD's FSR 1 and FSR 3, along with quicker loading times facilitated by SSD storage and DirectStorage technology. The game will integrate the GTA+ subscription service, implement new anti-cheat measures, and offer proactive moderation of voice chat. Players will be able to use the PS5 DualSense controller on PC and benefit from features like adaptive triggers.