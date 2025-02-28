Gadgets of the week: Acerpure Chef 2-in-1, D-Link M30, Mugnier Mode Pardus and Nu Republic Starboy 6

Acerpure Chef 2-in-1
The Chef is a 2-in-1 Flip Air fryer integrating air frying, grilling and hot pot functions. Available in elegant matte black and matte white. The Air fryer is equipped with 360° Turbojet Air Fry Tech ensuring upto 80% less oil usage than traditional methods. The Fryer has a 5.5L capacity and a 2.5L cooking pot, it also has a LED touch panel for precise temp control making it perfect for frying, grilling and sautéing. INR 10,990 store.acerpure.com
D-Link M30
D-Link’s M30 is an elegant, minimal, smart Wi-Fi 6 Dual band router which covers upto 2800+ sq.ft and can be expanded via mesh connectivity by adding further units for larger spaces. The router can provide speeds upto 3Gbps thanks to an advanced antenna design offering 360° coverage and AI tech. The mesh router has a single Gigabit Wan port and 4 Gigabit Lan ports. You also get advanced parental controls, IoT cybersecurity, WPA 3 encryption and easy setup/management. Mesh routers combine to help eliminate “dead zones” in your house offering smooth and strong connectivity in all areas. INR 4,999 amazon.in dlink.com
Mugnier Mode Pardus
Mugnier’s Mode Pardus is a wonderful wristwatch with an accurate Swiss Made (Ronda 3540.D Quartz) movement on board. On wrist, the watch looks great with its robust 47mm diameter. The case and crown are forged from 316L stainless steel with high grade rose gold/black PVD plating. The sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial from scratches while providing clear aesthetics. I found the dial layout to be impressive with 3 chronograph counters to record elapsed time as well as the hour minute, second hands plus date counter at 4pm. The sleek watch is also water resistant to 100m and comes with a 2 year international warranty. “Designing a Mugnier timepiece is about striking the perfect balance between heritage and innovation” says the Mugnier Designing Team, Switzerland - I couldn’t agree more. Mode Pardus is ideal for those looking to add an elegant, sturdy, accurate watch as part of their lives. INR 1.17 lakhs mugnierwatch.com
Nu Republic Starboy 6
Nu Republic’s Starboy 6 is a new wireless over the ear headphone with a whopping 30 hour playtime, X-Bass tech and 42ms low latency. During use, I found the headphone to be light and comfortable and easy to pair with my smart devices. 40mm Neodymium drivers provide clear and prominent audio, and there’s a flip Mic for making calls. Starboy 6 also sports Led lights to light the place up, pairs with dual device, ENC and plays well for those who like gaming as well as those who love their music. INR 2,499 nurepublic.com
HP Victus 15
Th new HP Victus 15 laptop (fb3025AX) is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor with AI enhancements for an elevated gaming experience. It offers personalisation upto 16GB RAM DDR5 and is powered by an exceptional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GN graphics processor. Other features include a high refresh rate, 144Hz full HD display, 300 nits panel, 70Whr battery and HP’s robust OMEN Tempest cooling solution. INR 1.13 lakhs amazon.in hp.com
iPhone 16e
Apple’s new iPhone 16e is made from aerospace-grade aluminium and is available in black or white. The 16e provides great features including a ceramic shield protected screen, Action button, 6.1” Super Retina XDR OLED display, all day battery, C1- the first Apple-designed modem, A18 chip (with Apple Intelligence), 48MP fusion camera and lots more goodness for a reasonable price. INR 59,990 apple.com
Sunski Treeline
These Treeline sunglasses provide complete protection with magnetic sun shields to protect your eyes from side glare too. Ideal for outdoor activities, the sunglasses have polarized lenses with 100% UV protection and superlight recycled frames. INR 8,500 sunski.com