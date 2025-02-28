Gadgets of the week: Acerpure Chef 2-in-1, D-Link M30, Mugnier Mode Pardus and Nu Republic Starboy 6

Mugnier Mode Pardus

Mugnier’s Mode Pardus is a wonderful wristwatch with an accurate Swiss Made (Ronda 3540.D Quartz) movement on board. On wrist, the watch looks great with its robust 47mm diameter. The case and crown are forged from 316L stainless steel with high grade rose gold/black PVD plating. The sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial from scratches while providing clear aesthetics. I found the dial layout to be impressive with 3 chronograph counters to record elapsed time as well as the hour minute, second hands plus date counter at 4pm. The sleek watch is also water resistant to 100m and comes with a 2 year international warranty. “Designing a Mugnier timepiece is about striking the perfect balance between heritage and innovation” says the Mugnier Designing Team, Switzerland - I couldn’t agree more. Mode Pardus is ideal for those looking to add an elegant, sturdy, accurate watch as part of their lives. INR 1.17 lakhs mugnierwatch.com