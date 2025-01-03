Gadgets of the week: LG Indoor Gardening, Grand Seiko SBGJ283, Stuffcool Roam and UBON CL-120

Grand Seiko SBGJ283

Grans Seiko’s exquisite new model - SBGJ283 reflects the Japanese sense of beauty with a lustrous off-white dial expressing the “Washi” texture, displaying the harmonious interplay of light and shadow, with a red GMT hand representing the red fruit of the “Kozo”. Available in limited edition (150pcs), the timepiece sports a caliber 9S86 movement (Hi-beat 36000) renowned for its precision of +5 to -3 seconds per day with added GMT function. This wristwatch can simultaneously tell time in two places. The case and bracelet are made of Ever-Brilliant steel which is highly anticorrosive compared to steel used in other high-end watches. A truly marvellous Grand Seiko! Available from Jan 2025 at Grand Seiko boutiques and authorised retailers. INR 7.7 lakhs grandseikoboutique.in