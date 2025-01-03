Gadgets

Gadgets of the week: LG Indoor Gardening, Grand Seiko SBGJ283, Stuffcool Roam and UBON CL-120

LG’s upcoming Indoor Gardening appliance combines an advanced system that allows healthy plant growth with a modern lamp design. The result is a stylish device that’s ideal for gardening novices and urbanites who enjoy having a bit of nature inside their homes. With a 20 plant, four-seed-kit capacity, this appliance automatically dispenses the correct amount of water and nutrients at regular intervals. Compatibility with the LG ThinQ app allows users to manage cultivation schedules, adjust light settings and monitor plant growth from anywhere. Price TBA lg.com

Grand Seiko SBGJ283

Grand Seiko SBGJ283

Grans Seiko’s exquisite new model - SBGJ283 reflects the Japanese sense of beauty with a lustrous off-white dial expressing the “Washi” texture, displaying the harmonious interplay of light and shadow, with a red GMT hand representing the red fruit of the “Kozo”. Available in limited edition (150pcs), the timepiece sports a caliber 9S86 movement (Hi-beat 36000) renowned for its precision of +5 to -3 seconds per day with added GMT function. This wristwatch can simultaneously tell time in two places. The case and bracelet are made of Ever-Brilliant steel which is highly anticorrosive compared to steel used in other high-end watches. A truly marvellous Grand Seiko! Available from Jan 2025 at Grand Seiko boutiques and authorised retailers.  INR 7.7 lakhs grandseikoboutique.in

Stuffcool Roam

Stuffcool Roam

Roam is a splendid powerbank which is pocket-sized and packs 10000mAh power. Its Type-C PD port charges iPhones 50% in 30 minutes while also providing 22.5W universal fast charging for compatible Android smartphones. Roam is also BIS-certified, Made In India and only the size of a credit card making it ideal for travel and on the go. INR 1,499 stuffcool.com

Ubon CL120

UBON CL-120

The CL-120 ENC is a magnetic  wireless neckband with upto 80 hours of playtime. It also provides Type-C charging and EQ controls for customisable sound. The sporty design is ideal for use in the Gym, going for a run and other activities. There’s advanced noise isolation and BT 5.4 for connectivity. INR 1,599 ubonindia.com

Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage

Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage

Birddy is a Smart Bird Cage with features including large space, automatic cleaning, advanced water dispenser, dual control, adaptive lighting and personalised bird profiles. The all-in-one bird cage features self-cleaning and a UV light sanitiser for a safer environment. It also sports smart water and feeding dispensers and a 5 light system. INR 52,000 kickstarter.com

BlackMagic URSA

BlackMagic URSA

The URSA Cine Immersive is the world’s first advanced cinema camera designed to shoot specifically for Apple Immersive Video and Apple Vision Pro. It’s Designed to capture Apple Immersive video (new format leveraging 8K, 3D video with a 180-degree FOV and spatial audio support) to transport viewers to the centre of the action. Available for pre order. INR 25.6 lakhs blackmagicdesign.com

JioTag Air

JioTag Air

JIoTag Air is a mini tracker that lets you track and find an item. Compatible with both iOS (Find My Network) and Android (JioThings Community). It comes with a 1 year battery life and a Find Mode (tracking items), Remind Mode (reminder if you’ve left things behind) and Lost Mode (locate lost items). Highly essential! INR 1,499 bio.com

