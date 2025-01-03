Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series needs no introduction to Indian buyers, and the latest and greatest in the lineup is the top-trim Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Starting at Rs. 30,999 (8GB/128GB) and going all the way up to Rs. 35,999 for the 12/512 model, the phone packs in a number of big upgrades, but with it comes the inevitable price hike.

Sporting a refreshed design, the Note 14 Pro+ looks and feels far more premium than its predecessors in the family, and the curved edge screen and rear panel sit far better in the hand, despite its sizeable dimensions and 210g weight. The metal ring around the camera module is a nice touch, as is the vegan leather back on the Phantom Purple variant. The phone checks the durability boxes – Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Glass 7i on the back, plus IP68 rating for dust/water ingress protection – all of which are still somewhat rare in its price segment.

Around the front is a brighter (3000nits) 6.67-inch, 1220x2712-pixel resolution AMOLED display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and excellent outdoor legibility, and the dual speaker setup is plenty loud for headphone-free use. Under the sleek exterior beats a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and the phone handles browsing, streaming and photo/video duties without missing a beat, with one odd exception – slightly slower storage speeds when compared to the previous gen 13 Pro+. Running Call of Duty and Genshin Impact on the new chip was a breeze even at high frame rate settings, and the phone handled its much-touted AI features well – summarization, translation, image object erasing, proportional image expansion – courtesy the dedicated neural processing unit on the 7s Gen 3 chip. Everyday use with HyperOS 1.0.4 is expectedly good, though the bloatware situation still persists – Xiaomi isn’t alone here, to be fair. Xiaomi promises 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches, slightly lower than the standards set by the competition.