CES 2025: Samsung highlights AI-connected home appliances, 8K QLED TV

At CES 2025 in the US, Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest innovations in AI-powered home technology and next-generation displays, highlighting "Home AI," a highly personalized solution that combines advanced artificial intelligence with seamless connectivity.

The South Korean tech leader is hosting a 3,368-square-meter showroom at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the largest corporate exhibit at the annual event running from Tuesday to Friday.

Under the theme "AI for All," the exhibit showcases Samsung's newest AI technologies and SmartThings platform, offering tailored solutions to reflect diverse lifestyles. The SmartThings ecosystem integrates Samsung's range of products—such as washing machines, TVs, laptops, and smartphones—demonstrating how Home AI personalizes living environments by analyzing user data.

Samsung also aims to expand its connected ecosystem beyond homes, extending to vehicles, ships, and commercial spaces. Its SmartThings Pro service delivers custom business solutions for environments like apartments, offices, hotels, and retail spaces, redefining connectivity in various settings.

The company is also emphasizing accessibility and social responsibility. For instance, its updated TVs now include enhanced "spoken subtitles," a feature launched at CES 2024, to improve content accessibility for visually impaired users.

Among Samsung's featured products is the flagship 2025 Neo QLED 8K TV, equipped with the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor. Using advanced neural quantum processing, the TV upgrades content to 8K resolution, offering vibrant visuals with improved contrast, color, and brightness. The model also debuts Eclipsa Audio, a cutting-edge 3D sound technology developed in collaboration with Google, which dynamically adjusts sound location, intensity, and spatial effects for an immersive audio experience.

Additionally, Samsung introduced “Vision AI,” a future-oriented feature designed to deliver personalized viewing experiences, further solidifying its commitment to innovation and AI integration.