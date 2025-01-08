Amazon launches Echo Spot

Amazon has introduced the all-new Echo Spot in India, expanding its range of Alexa-enabled Echo devices. The Echo Spot is a stylish smart alarm clock with a compact design, offering customizable clock faces, vibrant display options, and four new alarm sounds. Designed for both aesthetics and functionality, it features a 2.83-inch touchscreen display that shows the time, weather, and song titles, along with a directional speaker for rich audio. Perfect for bedside use, the device includes a night mode for easy time-checking during the night.

Available in Black and Blue, the Echo Spot is priced at INR 8,999 but can be purchased at an introductory offer of INR 6,449 for a limited time.

Interactive and Personalized Display

The Echo Spot’s customizable display offers eight unique clock faces, six color themes, and visual animations, enabling users to match the device to their bedroom decor. Customers can set alarms with their favorite songs or one of four new tones—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter—and snooze simply by tapping the screen. Alexa can also provide weather updates with illustrations, helping users stay informed at a glance.

Superior Sound Quality

Equipped with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, the Echo Spot delivers clear audio and deep bass, ideal for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. The screen displays song titles, and users can control playback with voice commands, taps, or buttons.

Smart Home Integration

Echo Spot integrates seamlessly with Alexa-compatible smart home devices, enabling users to create routines that automate daily tasks. For example, a morning routine can gradually turn on lights and play music, while an evening routine can dim lights and start a movie. Ultrasound Motion Detection adds convenience by activating lights or music when someone enters the room.

Staying Connected

The Echo Spot allows users to make audio calls, send household announcements, or Drop In on other Alexa-enabled devices for easy communication with family and friends.

Privacy Features

The Echo Spot includes robust privacy measures, such as a microphone on/off button and options to manage and delete voice recordings. For more details, users can visit the Alexa Privacy Hub.

Pricing and Availability

The Echo Spot is available in Black and Blue online. While its regular price is INR 8,999, customers can avail of an introductory offer of INR 6,449 for a limited time.