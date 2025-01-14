Nothing Phone (3) set to mark brand's first flagship launch

A recently leaked internal email shared by @evleaks reveals that the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will mark the brand's debut in the flagship smartphone market. The email, sent by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, outlines the company’s bold vision for 2025 and highlights the Phone (3) as a pivotal release for the brand.

Pei describes 2025 as a pivotal year for the brand, with the Phone (3) set to debut in the first quarter. He highlights the device’s focus on "revolutionary innovations in user interface," positioning it as an AI-powered smartphone that could rival the latest offerings from Apple and Samsung.

While Nothing has already introduced AI-driven features in past devices, such as a wallpaper generator in the Phone (2a), the Phone (3) is expected to bring an even more advanced, AI-integrated user experience. Pei claims the new model will "transform the way people interact with their personal devices," with technology designed to understand users, simplify their lives, and be seamlessly present wherever they go.

In addition to the expected advancements in AI, Pei hints that the Phone (3) will be equipped with a context-aware AI assistant, capable of providing real-time assistance while also improving user privacy and data security.

Although the email doesn’t provide specific technical specs, leaks suggest that the Phone (3) could be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chip, potentially the 8 Gen 3 or the upcoming 8s Gen 3. Another exciting prospect is the introduction of a dedicated telephoto camera, a first for Nothing.

2024 proved to be a successful year for Nothing with the release of several mid-range smartphones, including the Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone (1), all of which garnered positive reception. However, the company did not release any high-end devices last year, and the Phone (3) is likely to fill that gap, marking Nothing’s entry into the premium smartphone market.