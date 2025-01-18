Casio’s 50th Anniversary: From Zero to One Collection

Casio has long been a pioneer in watchmaking, introducing groundbreaking technologies like the 1974 CASIOTRON, the world’s first digital watch with an automatic calendar. Over the decades, Casio has redefined timekeeping with its commitment to bold innovation and exceptional craftsmanship.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Casio presents the ‘From Zero to One’ collection, a tribute to its philosophy of creating something extraordinary from nothing. This limited-edition series embodies the brand’s legacy of innovation, honoring its roots while embracing a future of meaningful design.

The collection, distinguished by a striking black and gold color theme, symbolizes light breaking through darkness—a metaphor for Casio’s journey from “Zero” to “One.” Signature models from G-SHOCK, CASIOTRON, PRO TREK, and EDIFICE have been reimagined with unique design elements that celebrate Casio’s heritage and forward-thinking vision.

Highlights include the CASIOTRON TRN50ZE-1A, featuring modern upgrades like Tough Solar technology and Mobile Link connectivity. Its luxurious gold accents and engraved 50th-anniversary details make it a standout, priced at INR 49,995.

The G-SHOCK GMC-B2100ZE elevates the iconic 2100 series with a chronograph design, combining rugged toughness with elegant gold highlights. Priced at INR 69,995, it perfectly blends durability with sophistication.

The EDIFICE EFS-S640ZE-1A incorporates motorsport-inspired features and sustainable materials, like carbon fiber and Alcantara, emphasizing both innovation and environmental responsibility at INR 22,495.

The PRO TREK PRW-6900ZE, priced at INR 45,995, merges sustainability and functionality with bio-based resin components and Tough Solar technology.

Each watch comes in eco-friendly packaging, reflecting Casio’s dedication to sustainability. The ‘From Zero to One’ collection not only celebrates 50 years of innovation but also sets the stage for a brighter future in watchmaking.