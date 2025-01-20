Zebronics unveils Zeb-StudioXOne

Zebronics, a pioneer in sound systems, audio, and lifestyle gadgets in India, proudly introduces the Zeb-StudioXOne, a cutting-edge audio system that delivers exceptional sound performance and unmatched versatility. This first-of-its-kind speaker raises the bar for portable entertainment by incorporating a built-in power bank, offering a seamless blend of innovation and functionality.

Engineered for modern, dynamic lifestyles, the Zeb-StudioXOne is designed to tackle the challenges of today’s party scenes and redefine portability. With a remarkable 240W RMS output, it delivers immersive, crystal-clear audio for up to 11 hours* on a single charge. To ensure the music never stops, the speaker also supports 45W rapid charging, keeping the party going without interruption. (*at 50% volume.)

The Zeb-StudioXOne comes packed with advanced features, including dual wireless UHF microphones, voice change modes, and internal recording, making it ideal for performers, karaoke enthusiasts, and party-goers. Musicians will love the XLR/TRS combo guitar and microphone inputs, while DJs and hosts can take advantage of dedicated control knobs and RGB LED lighting modes to create an unforgettable atmosphere. The speaker is versatile in its design—it can be mounted on a tripod or carried easily with a strap, making it the ultimate entertainment solution.

Connectivity is seamless with options like Bluetooth v5.3, USB, Type-C OTG, AUX IN/OUT, and a headphone-out port for private listening. It also supports karaoke sessions, live streaming via OTG, and TWS functionality to pair with another Zeb-StudioXOne for an immersive stereo experience. A remote control and LED display add to the convenience, allowing intuitive navigation through its features.

In a unique move, the Zeb-StudioXOne features a built-in power bank, enabling users to charge their devices, including smartphones and tablets, during extended events or road trips. This innovative feature ensures uninterrupted entertainment, no matter the occasion.

With a robust build, stylish design, and four RGB LED modes to set the mood, the Zeb-StudioXOne is perfect for everything from small gatherings to grand celebrations.

Availability

The Zeb-StudioXOne is available online at an introductory price of ₹34,999.