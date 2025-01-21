Noise launches next-gen ColorFit Pro 6 Series

Noise, a leading brand in smartwatches and connected lifestyle solutions in India, has unveiled its flagship Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series, which includes the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max and Noise ColorFit Pro 6. This innovative series seamlessly blends advanced AI technology with sophisticated design, redefining the smartwatch experience. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern users, the series combines style, personalized fitness, and cutting-edge functionality for everyday convenience.

The ColorFit Pro 6 Series introduces AI-Powered Personalization, featuring dynamic AI Watch Faces that adapt to your environment and an AI Companion that provides tailored wellness insights. With its focus on delivering “Intelligence on Your Wrist,” the series excels in performance, durability, and elegance. It also offers advanced health monitoring with personalized insights and recommendations, making it an ideal choice for professionals and fitness enthusiasts seeking precision and style.

Powered by the EN2 processor and Nebula UI 2.0, the series is designed for seamless usability and modern lifestyles. Its Always-On Display (AoD) and AI-driven capabilities ensure a futuristic, adaptive user experience.

Key Features:

AI Companion: Provides personalized fitness insights, analyzes activity data, and tracks sleep patterns.

Intelligent Notifications and Gestures: Features gesture controls for quick interactions, such as tapping to take photos, shaking to reject calls, and covering the screen to mute.

Safety and Privacy: Includes Emergency SOS functionality and password protection for added security.

With Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity across Android and iOS devices, a 7-day battery life, and Noise Health Suite™, which offers features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress management, and sports modes, the series delivers a comprehensive wellness solution.

Product Highlights:

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

Design: Premium stainless steel body.

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED with 410x502 px resolution.

Features: Built-in GPS for precise outdoor tracking.

Strap Options: Metal, Magnetic, Leather, Silicone.

Water Resistance: 5 ATM.

Price: Launch price starts at INR 7,499.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6

Design: Enhanced crown with refined details.

Display: 1.85-inch AMOLED with 390x450 px resolution.

Features: AI Companion for personalized health insights.

Strap Options: Braided, Magnetic, Mesh, Silicone.

Water Resistance: IP68.

Both models combine premium design with advanced functionality, continuing the legacy of the ColorFit Pro Series, which has consistently raised the bar for intelligent, high-performance wearables.

Pricing and Availability:

Available on gonoise.com starting January 21, 2024: