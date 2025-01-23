FUJIFILM India unveils the FUJIFILM X-M5 mirrorless digital camera

FUJIFILM India has launched the much-anticipated FUJIFILM X-M5, a new addition to the renowned X Series of mirrorless digital cameras. Known for their compact designs and cutting-edge technology, the X Series sets a new standard with the X-M5. Weighing just 355g, it’s the lightest model in the series, delivering exceptional performance for both photography and videography. With features like AI-powered autofocus, 6.2K/30P video recording, and a Film Simulation dial for diverse color tones, it’s perfect for creators of all levels.

To complement the X-M5, the Tripod Grip TG-BT1 is available as an optional accessory, designed for vloggers and content creators. This versatile grip doubles as a tripod, making it ideal for handheld shooting, self-portraits, and low-angle shots.

The X-M5’s advanced sensor, powerful image processor, and intuitive design redefine creative possibilities, empowering users to capture high-quality stills and videos effortlessly. With a multi-city launch planned across India, FUJIFILM aims to make hands-on experiences accessible nationwide.

Key Features:

Compact & Lightweight: Just 355g, designed for everyday use.

High-Performance Sensor: 26.1 MP X-Trans™ CMOS 4 sensor with X-Processor 5 for superior image quality.

AI-Powered Autofocus: Tracks animals, vehicles, and more with precision.

Advanced Video Capabilities: 6.2K/30P and 4K/60P recording with digital stabilization.

Film Simulation Modes: 20 color tone options for creative flexibility.

Vlog-Ready: 9:16 Short Movie Mode and built-in directional microphones.

Accessories:

Cooling Fan FAN-001: Supports extended shooting in high temperatures.

Tripod Grip TG-BT1: Enhances mobility and provides stability for various shooting scenarios.

The X-M5 is poised to inspire photographers and videographers across genres, delivering the perfect blend of style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.