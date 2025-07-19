China’s Revenge on Gold Diggers game has everyone talking for all the wrong reasons

A new Chinese video game is selling fast and splitting opinions even faster. Originally titled Revenge on Gold Diggers, the live-action game has triggered a firestorm over its portrayal of women as manipulative, money-hungry partners. The premise? Male players are lured into relationships by glamorous women, only to discover their motives were less about love and more about luxury.
Despite being rebranded Emotional Anti-Fraud Simulator within a day of its release in June, the damage was done. The game had already climbed to the top of Steam’s sales charts, and public backlash was swift. Critics say it doesn’t just dabble in sexist tropes—it marinates in them. Each female character, from the doe-eyed influencer to the self-made businesswoman, appears to have one goal: get the man to open his wallet.
Sentences like “Want to know if a man loves you? See how much he spends,” don't help. While the developers claim the game aims to spark discussion around emotional scams in modern dating, many argue it's simply feeding into age-old misogyny. The label 'gold digger' rarely sticks to men, though both men and women have taken advantage of relationships for gain.
But in China and other Asian countries, where marriage is still often seen as a woman’s best bet for upward mobility, the term hits differently. It comes loaded with assumptions—about ambition, beauty, and who gets to want more out of life. What makes this game more unsettling is the wider backdrop. Messages from the government still nudge women toward the home front, praising those who become 'good wives and mothers' over those chasing careers. So when a game parades women as schemers in stilettos, it doesn’t just feel lazy. It feels like a nod to outdated ideas that still carry weight.
But the question remains: when satire punches down, is it still satire? Or is it just a digital mirror reflecting deeply embedded prejudices? Either way, Emotional Anti-Fraud Simulator continues to rake in sales. As for whether it will lead to honest conversations about gender, consent, and power in modern relationships—or simply deepen existing divides—that's a storyline still playing out.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.