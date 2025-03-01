Microsoft shutting down Skype to give Teams a boost

Microsoft is shutting down Skype in May and replacing it with the free version of Microsoft Teams for consumers. Current Skype users will have the ability to log into the Microsoft Teams app and automatically access their message history, group chats, and contacts without needing to create a new account. Alternatively, they can opt to export their data. Microsoft will gradually discontinue support for calling domestic and international numbers.

Why is Microsoft killing Skype? How will users transition to Teams?

"In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub", Microsoft announced in an official blog post.