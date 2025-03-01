Microsoft shutting down Skype to give Teams a boost

Microsoft is shutting down Skype in May and replacing it with the free version of Microsoft Teams for consumers. Current Skype users will have the ability to log into the Microsoft Teams app and automatically access their message history, group chats, and contacts without needing to create a new account. Alternatively, they can opt to export their data. Microsoft will gradually discontinue support for calling domestic and international numbers.
"In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub", Microsoft announced in an official blog post.
If you choose to move on and bring your Skype data with you, the exported data will include photos and conversation history. As per reports, Microsoft also made a tool to easily view existing Skype chat history if you don’t want to transition to Teams. Skype will remain online until May 5, so existing users will have around 60 days to decide whether they want to switch to Microsoft Teams or export their data.
"Skype users will be in control, they’ll have the choice," says Jeff Teper, president of Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms, in an interview with The Verge. "They can migrate their conversation history and their contacts out and move on if they want, or they can migrate to Teams."
Microsoft aims to transition users from Skype to Teams over the next three months, a move they have been promoting since Teams' launch. In their blog post regarding Skype's retirement, the company highlighted that while both platforms offer similar features, Teams includes additional functionalities.
Essentially, Skype users will be able to continue making one-on-one and group calls, sending messages, and sharing files, while also benefiting from capabilities like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and joining communities, all available on Teams for free.
"By logging in to Teams with a Skype account, chats and contacts will automatically appear in the app so you can quickly pick up where you left off," says Microsoft. "During the transition period, Teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users", it adds.