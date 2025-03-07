Gadgets of the week: GOVO Goloud 900, Honeywell Air Touch V1, Swiss Military Audio BOP 20 and LYNE Powerbox 16

GOVO Goloud 900
This 200W party speaker really kicks up a storm and manages to look mega stylish while doing it. The Goloud 900 took me about 5 minutes to set up and connect. I really loved the vibrant flame LEDs which set the mood for an extended party. Sound quality is bright and loud with deep bass generated (Mega Bass), the speaker also provides personalised EQ modes to match music to mood (Normal, Party, Pop, Rock and Jazz). Connectivity is excellent, either by way of BT 5.3, Card slot, AUX or USB. The best part is you get Dual Mic inputs for karaoke duets and face-offs! Battery life on mid volume lasts for about 5-6 hours in average. If you’re looking for a big party speaker this festive season (with colourful Holi around the corner) GOVO’s Goloud 900 is the perfect choice! INR 7,999 amazon.in Govo.life
Honeywell Air Touch V1
Air purifiers are essential to maintain healthy air quality indoors and I managed to grab a Honeywell Air Touch V1 a few weeks back for my study room. First off, the V1 is super compact and can be easily moved from room to room. The nifty device features a 3-in-1 filter system (pre-filter/H13 HEPA/activated carbon) which effectively removes more than 99.9% of allergens, pollutants, smoke, dust, pollen and pet dander floating about indoors. Air Touch V1 also covers an area of upto 235 sq.ft with a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 152. I found the device to be ultra quiet (29db/A) compared to other purifiers and the power consumption also minimal. Air Touch V1 filters have a life of about 9000 hours or 1 year. I tested the air quality in the room (with Prana smart AQ monitors) pre and post usage of Air Touch V1 and found the results excellent. For the current price, this is an outstanding air purifier suitable for most rooms. INR 4,999 honeywellconnection.com amazon.in
Swiss Military Audio BOP 20
Swiss Military Audio’s BOP 20 is a BT party speaker that’s compact and packs a punch! The 20W BT speaker connects via BT seamlessly to a variety of devices (also connects via USB, TF, Mic) and produces clear, dynamic sound thanks to a built-in High efficiency woofer. BOP 20 also provides Mic and Echo Volume control and comes with a slim wired Mic to let your vocals take over. Battery life is good with about 4+ hours on a single charge while the RGB lights provide a lilting atmosphere. I really enjoyed using the BOP 20 around the house as it plays all media well (music, OTT, games) and particularly excels with Karaoke! The idea of a compact, lightweight karaoke speaker which packs solid sound is firmly delivered by the BOP 20. Highly recommended! Swiss military Audio also provides an extensive range of high quality audio and essential tech products at great prices. INR 10,599 swissmilitaryaudio.com
LYNE Powerbox 16
LYNE’s new powerbank - Powerbox 16 comes with magnetic wireless charging (upto 15W) and wired 22.5W PD output. The handy powerbank has a 1000mAh capacity and supports multiple charging protocols suitable for your gadgets. Powerbox 16 also has a LED battery indicator and is available in green and black variants. INR 1,949 lyneoriginals.com
Snapdragon X
The Snapdragon X platform is a new tier from Qualcomm Technologies that make AI PCs accessible for everyone. The platform allows users to enjoy advanced on-device AI capabilities, incredible performance, stunning graphics and insane multi-day battery life . In terms of numbers the Snapdragon X platform delivers 45 TOPS (Trillions of Operations per second) NPU of AI performance, allowing the user to run complex AI-intensive applications on their laptops. Thanks to a power efficient GPU, Snapdragon X supports dynamic graphics - ideal for presentations, web browsing and streaming. Other advantages include Wifi-7, 5G connectivity, high-fidelity audio as well as robust privacy features. The Asus Vivobook 16 and Zenbook A14 are India’s inaugural Snapdragon X devices. Qualcomm.com
Statik SNAP - N - Charge
Statik’s ultra compact powerbank is extremely handy as you can carry it in your pocket. It also offer the option of changing the magnetic charging tips (USB-C, lightning and Micro Usb) so that you never need to use a cable. The 3000mAh 10W bank is ideal for quick charges and partial top ups needed when you’re on the go. INR 2600 statikco.com
Xeric Timeline Retrograde
While I have a soft corner for retro-looking gadgets and watches, Xeric’s new Timeline Retrograde is a prime example of an ultra modern watch with retro-aesthetics to boot. The 38mm stainless steel watch is limited to 999 editions and comes fitted with a high- end Miyota 9015 movement with a custom built retrograde complication. Unlike traditional watches, every 60 minutes the flyback mechanism launches the minute hand back to zero. The same is applied to the hour hand every 12 hours resulting in a one-of-a kind watch movement. With anti-reflective sapphire crystal protection, lume indices, 5ATM water resistance and a choice of 7 colour variants, the Xeric Timeline Retrograde is a much needed watch for the industry! INR 1.05 lakhs xeric.com