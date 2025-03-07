Gadgets of the week: GOVO Goloud 900, Honeywell Air Touch V1, Swiss Military Audio BOP 20 and LYNE Powerbox 16

GOVO Goloud 900

This 200W party speaker really kicks up a storm and manages to look mega stylish while doing it. The Goloud 900 took me about 5 minutes to set up and connect. I really loved the vibrant flame LEDs which set the mood for an extended party. Sound quality is bright and loud with deep bass generated (Mega Bass), the speaker also provides personalised EQ modes to match music to mood (Normal, Party, Pop, Rock and Jazz). Connectivity is excellent, either by way of BT 5.3, Card slot, AUX or USB. The best part is you get Dual Mic inputs for karaoke duets and face-offs! Battery life on mid volume lasts for about 5-6 hours in average. If you’re looking for a big party speaker this festive season (with colourful Holi around the corner) GOVO’s Goloud 900 is the perfect choice! INR 7,999 amazon.in Govo.life