PUBG mobile update launching today: Android users get early access, iOS to follow

Gamers all around the world have been eagerly waiting for the PUBG 3.7 update, which will finally be available from today (March 7). The latest update promises upgraded gaming adventure with a rich variety of new content like modes, maps, themes, weapons and more.
The Rondo Map will add to the gaming experience with its dynamic landscape themes from city life to bamboo forests featuring diverse weather dynamics.
The Golden Dynasty update introduces more than just new maps and weapons—it unveils an entirely new mode where players can indulge in a breathtaking realm of golden sand. It allows players to explore and hunt for treasure in mirrored levitating islands and grand fortresses. Exceptional features include a mysterious hourglass and a unique dagger with the power to manipulate time, which players can use to combat enemies.
The update will be available for download on multiple platforms, including the Google Play Store, App Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store—the download time will vary across different regions.
(By Addrita Sinha)