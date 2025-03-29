How to generate Ghibli portraits for free using Grok

Studio Ghibli-type portraits have been the subject of everyone's conversation since ChatGPT received its new native image creation feature. Although Sam Altman to Sachin Tendulkar have all hopped on the bandwagon, ChatGPT's new image creation feature is not yet available to all.
If you've been browsing social media in the last week, you've likely seen a deluge of anime-style portraits. Thanks to OpenAI's recent GPT-4o update, these Studio Ghibli-style portraits have flooded the internet. But the catch is—this feature is only accessible to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers right now. If you're on the free tier, you're likely not on the list.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that because of high demand, the feature rollout to non-paying users has been postponed. That is, you can't benefit from this feature unless you subscribe. But don't worry, you don't have to subscribe to be included in the Ghibli fever. There are other means to make your anime-inspired portraits for free.
How to Use Grok to Make Ghibli-Style Images
Grok AI, developed by xAI, is yet another program that can generate Ghibli-style images. This is how you can use it:
Open Grok – Go to the Grok website or app, or open it directly from the X App.
Select the Right Model – On the Grok home page, ensure that you are using Grok 3.0.
Upload Your Image – Click the paperclip icon in the lower left corner of the screen to upload your photo.
Enter Your Prompt – Enter a request that asks Grok to "Ghiblify" your picture.
Editing If Needed – If you're not satisfied with what you've got, use Grok's own editing capabilities.
Though Grok can't exactly match the Ghibli similarities of GPT-4o, it provides an open-source and free alternative to jump on the bandwagon.