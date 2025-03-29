How to generate Ghibli portraits for free using Grok

Grok AI, developed by xAI, is yet another program that can generate Ghibli-style images. This is how you can use it:

Open Grok – Go to the Grok website or app, or open it directly from the X App.

Select the Right Model – On the Grok home page, ensure that you are using Grok 3.0.

Upload Your Image – Click the paperclip icon in the lower left corner of the screen to upload your photo.

Enter Your Prompt – Enter a request that asks Grok to "Ghiblify" your picture.

Editing If Needed – If you're not satisfied with what you've got, use Grok's own editing capabilities.

Though Grok can't exactly match the Ghibli similarities of GPT-4o, it provides an open-source and free alternative to jump on the bandwagon.