Gadgets of the week: Richard Mille - RM75-01, Tag Heuer Sunglasses, POCO C71 and itel A50

Itel A50

Itel’s A50 is one of the best phones you can buy around the 6K mark. The new Sandy Amber and Ink Green variants add additional choice to this super-value phone. The 6.6” HD+ IPS display is clear and vibrant indoors and out, while the 5000mAh battery is well optimised to run for north of 24hrs.The front and rear AI cameras provide crisp videos and imaging for daily usage, while the Octa-core UNISOC T603 processor gives a good user experience in day-to day tasks. I do like the Dynamic bar which integrates notifications seamlessly, incorporated memory fusion for RAM (12GB) and expandable storage on board with microSD. A great value budget phone! INR 6,099.