Apple reportedly developing camera-equipped AirPods and Watch for 2027

The new AirPods and Apple Watch are said to incorporate onboard cameras designed not for taking photos, but for enhancing spatial awareness and enabling advanced AI functionalities. Apple is working on specialised silicon chips for each device, with the Apple Watch's chip codenamed “Nevis” and the camera-equipped AirPods powered by a chip called “Glennie.” If everything goes according to plan, we could be looking at these next-gen wearables in 2027.

The Apple Watch might feature a camera embedded in the screen or positioned near the Digital Crown, especially in future Ultra models. This setup would allow the watch to pick up visual cues from its surroundings, providing smarter, real-time insights. Apple is reportedly dubbing this technology “Visual Intelligence,” which could significantly broaden the Watch’s functionality.