Apple reportedly developing camera-equipped AirPods and Watch for 2027

Apple is making waves in the world of wearable technology with some exciting news. It's reportedly planning to add built-in cameras to future versions of its AirPods and Apple Watch. According to a report, we can see these innovative devices hit the market as soon as 2027, featuring AI-driven capabilities that promise to change the way we interact with wearables.
The new AirPods and Apple Watch are said to incorporate onboard cameras designed not for taking photos, but for enhancing spatial awareness and enabling advanced AI functionalities. Apple is working on specialised silicon chips for each device, with the Apple Watch's chip codenamed “Nevis” and the camera-equipped AirPods powered by a chip called “Glennie.” If everything goes according to plan, we could be looking at these next-gen wearables in 2027.
The Apple Watch might feature a camera embedded in the screen or positioned near the Digital Crown, especially in future Ultra models. This setup would allow the watch to pick up visual cues from its surroundings, providing smarter, real-time insights. Apple is reportedly dubbing this technology “Visual Intelligence,” which could significantly broaden the Watch’s functionality.
The next generation of AirPods is expected to include infrared cameras that enhance spatial audio, particularly when used alongside the Vision Pro. These sensors could also facilitate gesture recognition, enabling users to control features with simple hand movements, marking a shift towards more immersive, hands-free experiences.
On top of these advancements, Apple is also working on its first smart glasses. This device is anticipated to run on a new chip derived from Apple Watch technology, designed for low power consumption while managing multiple cameras effectively.