Gadgets of the week: CMF Phone 2 Pro, ASUS Vivobook 14, Ultraprolink Juice-Up Pronto and Primebook 4G

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF’s Phone 2 Pro is possibly the most unique looking phone of 2025. The 7.8mm smartphone weighs 185g and comes in an elegant body (in a choice of eye-popping shades). The Phone 2 Pro is also equipped with an advanced 4-camera system for vivid natural images and 4K video. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SOC and with upto 16GB RAM* plus a 5000mAH battery, you get good performance and longevity. The 6.77” FHD+ AMOLED display is crisp with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and provides peak brightness upto 3000 nits along with super high PWM dimming for protec

ting your eyes. CMF Phone 2 Pro also runs on Nothing OS 3.2 (android 15 based) which is minimal, modular and great to use.

INR 18,999.