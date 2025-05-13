Gadgets of the week: CMF Phone 2 Pro, ASUS Vivobook 14, Ultraprolink Juice-Up Pronto and Primebook 4G

CMF Phone 2 Pro
CMF’s Phone 2 Pro is possibly the most unique looking phone of 2025. The 7.8mm smartphone weighs 185g and comes in an elegant body (in a choice of eye-popping shades). The Phone 2 Pro is also equipped with an advanced 4-camera system for vivid natural images and 4K video. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SOC and with upto 16GB RAM* plus a 5000mAH battery, you get good performance and longevity. The 6.77” FHD+ AMOLED display is crisp with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and provides peak brightness upto 3000 nits along with super high PWM dimming for protec
ting your eyes. CMF Phone 2 Pro also runs on Nothing OS 3.2 (android 15 based) which is minimal, modular and great to use.
INR 18,999.
ASUS Vivobook 14
ASUS’ new Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) is a lightweight, AI powered laptop with brilliant innards, like an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16Gb/512Gb RAM/ROM, a 14” WUXGA IPS ultra sharp screen and Windows 11 onboard. The Vivobook 14 is also built with military-grade toughness and advanced security built in. On usage I found the device lightweight, easy to carry and operate with a fantastic battery life (10-12 hrs mixed usage). The 16:10 display is also wider offering more space, while a full suite of I/O ports let me connect multiple devices (HDMI, 2x USB-A,C and 3.5mm) as well as BT 5.2 and wifi 6. To top it all an in-built Intel AI Boost NPU (upto 13) lets you work with AI activities seamlessly.
INR 69,990
Ultraprolink Juice-Up Pronto
The Juice-Up Pronto (UM1115BLK) is a 10000mAh powerbank that’s slim, light and essentially for me has good grip on its surface to hold. The 22.5W QC-PD-PPS powerbank lets you charge various devices (iPhones, Android phones, smart gadgets) at good speeds. Most devices charge upto 50% in around 30 mins (iPhones,Pixels, Samsung devices). Pass-Thru charging also lets you charge the powerbank while it's charging your device (saves time). Overall the powerbank charges in about 2 hrs with a high output wall charger. 2 x USB-A outputs, 1 x USB-C and 1 x Micro USB allow for multiple devices to be charged in case of emergency. The device also comes with multilayer protection against overcharging, heat and excess voltage. Good value and well priced.
INR 899.
Primebook 4G
Primebook 4G is an Android based laptop (11.6inch) with 64Gb inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM. It also runs on lightweight Prime OS and is ideal for students and youngsters looking for an inexpensive device which lets them work with MS Office apps (eg Word, Powerpoint) and other daily essentials (WhatsApp, gmail, browser). The nifty device also provides an option to make calls (4G sim enabled internet built in). Powered by a MT8788 processor and proprietary Prime OS, one can study, learn , play games, create documents and presentations easily. Battery life on usage lasted me about 4.5hrs on a charge. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop for basic yet regular usage and productivity, the Primebook 4G works well.
INR 13,990.
Sennheiser Profile Streaming set
Sennheiser’s Profile USB is a top choice Microphone for podcasting, streaming, recording and gaming. The compact capsule-shaped Mic comes in a metal body and provides distortion-free sound and ultra-low self-noise which is ideal for professional studio quality podcasting, streaming and broadcasting. It has an inbuilt mute button, 3.5mm jack, gain-pickup dial and headphone volume control knob. The Profile Usb connects with smartphones, laptops , desktops etc via USB-C and comes with a flexible Boom Arm with table-edge clamp for support.
INR 9,979.
Gabit Smart Ring
The Gabit Smart Ring is crafted from Titanium and weighs only 3.1g letting you wear it seamlessly through the day. Gabit provides highly accurate heart rate measurements and lasts upto 7 days on a charge. The device is water resistant and can also measure essential metrics including sleep duration/stages, VO2 Max, steps, period tracking as well as skin temperature and Oxygen levels. Thanks to its size and form the Gabit Ring is easier to wear compared to smartwatches and can also be worn continually.
INR 13,110.
We are rewind
My favourite gadget discovery of this week is the ‘we are rewind’ cassette player (some of you may need to google cassette player.. I completely understand :)). The we are rewind player lets you listen to your existing cassettes/tapes in stereo sound and comes in multiple retro colours, it even has ff/rewind buttons , a headphone output, volume control and audio input for true bliss. Modern additions include a rechargeable Lithium battery (12hrs playback) and BT 5.1 connection for headphones and speakers. Outstanding device. Now let me go search for those cassettes!
INR 13,400.