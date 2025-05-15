Nothing Phone 3 expected price, launch timeline and features

Rumours suggest that the device will sport a newly designed circular camera housing, a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Inside, it’s expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 50w wired and 20w wireless charging capabilities is also on the horizon.

The phone is likely to come equipped with AI features like circle-to-search, a smart drawer, voice transcription, and a built-in assistant, further enhancing Nothing’s software ambitions.