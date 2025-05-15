Nothing Phone 3 expected price, launch timeline and features

After trying out design-focused mid-range phones like the Phone 3a, the UK-based tech brand Nothing is gearing up to unveil its most ambitious device yet: the flagship Nothing Phone 3. Set to hit the Indian market later this year, this smartphone represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2.
In a recent podcast snippet shared on the company’s official X account, CEO Carl Pei disclosed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be priced at “around GBP 800,” which is roughly Rs 90,000. This places it right in the ring with premium competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the iPhone 16, signalling that Nothing is ready to take on the big players.
Pei has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch by Q3 2025. This announcement came during The Android Show: I/O Edition, where Pei referred to the device as the company’s “first true flagship smartphone.” Although the phone was obscured in the reveal video, Pei teased a significant upgrade in both hardware and software.
Rumours suggest that the device will sport a newly designed circular camera housing, a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Inside, it’s expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 50w wired and 20w wireless charging capabilities is also on the horizon.
The phone is likely to come equipped with AI features like circle-to-search, a smart drawer, voice transcription, and a built-in assistant, further enhancing Nothing’s software ambitions.
Pei has assured that the new phone will utilise “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.” Now, the big question is: can Nothing’s bold gamble pay off?