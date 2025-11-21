Want to AirDrop on Android? Google's Pixel 10 phones now support this beloved feature

AirDrop has long been the go-to magic trick for Apple users, while Android folks had to make do with social media, Bluetooth, or Google’s Quick Share. But now things might have just worked out in Android’s favour since Google has reportedly cracked the Apple AirDrop and that too without any help from Apple.

Google achieves AirDrop compatibility without Apple’s help

Sharing files over social media is easy, until the files are too big or lose quality in the process. Apple’s AirDrop has long been the go-to for fast, high-quality transfers, but Android users were left out.

Now, Google has cracked the code. The feature will start with Pixel 10, where Android users will be able to share images seamlessly with Apple devices. Over time, other Android brands will get the feature too, making cross-platform file sharing easier than ever.

And all these has been achieved without the help of Apple as Google states. Google says that it wants technology to connect millions of people and bring them together and not create a barrier in between and this new success has been one of the major milestones.

How will it work?

With the new update in place, Google Pixel 10 users will now be able to seamlessly transfer files from their friends who have an Apple, no third party, no USB required! This is the same temporary sharing mode Apple uses for sending files to people not in the phone’s contact book.