Apple’s entry-level watch no longer feels like settling for less

It’s a story similar to the base iPhone. Every year, the Watch SE represented the “there but not quite” option, in that it had all the elements but was held back to meet a (lower) price point. Much like the iPhone on this page, the year sees Apple flip the script, with the Apple Watch SE 3 seeing the biggest upgrades, year on year.

Have you explored the Apple Watch SE3?

Still the splitting image from the 2022 SE, the SE 3 is now available in 40mm and 44mm options, and sure, the bezels are still there (and noticeably thicker than the Watch Series 11), but the watch sees an upgrade to Ion-X enhanced glass, which is the same as on the Series 11 for improved scratch resistance.

Crucially, you now get an always-on display for telling time at a quick glance, without having to raise your wrist or tap the display. On the SE 3, the OLED display ships with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which dims to 500 nits when your arm is down to continue showing you the time, your workout stats or a phone notification.