Diwali 2025: Skip card games and liven up your house party with these games
Diwali party need not only be a party of lights and firecrackers; you can burst crackers (metaphorically speaking) within your circle with these games that aren't some boring board games. Whether you like bragging about your quick thinking and wits, or love getting lost in the charms of quaint old fantasy games, there's something for everyone.
Card game 'truth' version
Diwali is the time to bring out your goofy side and have lots of chaotic moments with your friends, coupled with a bit of harmless drama. Dring's Horrible Friends - The 'Who's Most Likely to' Party Game is the best way to call each other out- albeit, with love- on your friends' worst kept secrets and uncover their real thoughts about you.
Game sets
This beautifully designed Mahjong set is compact and colourful that is perfect for family and friend gatherings during festive season. With 144 durable tiles, two dice, and a smooth, portable design, it is the best way to elicit laughter and make some memories.
Bluff and dice games
Caught bluffing, you're out! Meant for a group of 2-6 people, this fast-paced dice game is best way to test your (and your family/friends') ability to get away with deception.
Games to debate your friends and family
Here's a game that really tests your wits through deep conversations. It's a fast-paced card game, full of “what would you do?” moments, that you makes you think on your feet and come up with solutions to tricky moments.
Fantasy games
Imagine Professor Snape's potion classroom right in your living room. This fantasy Lego set opens up like a storybook to reveal a dungeon setting classroom complete with a blackboard, cauldron, and all sorts of potion-making paraphernalia.
It even comes with minifigures of Professor Snape, Hermione Granger, Pansy Parkinson, and Seamus Finnigan, along with two of the 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits to display! How fun!
Which of these games is for you?
