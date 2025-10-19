Diwali 2025: Skip card games and liven up your house party with these games

Imagine Professor Snape's potion classroom right in your living room. This fantasy Lego set opens up like a storybook to reveal a dungeon setting classroom complete with a blackboard, cauldron, and all sorts of potion-making paraphernalia.

It even comes with minifigures of Professor Snape, Hermione Granger, Pansy Parkinson, and Seamus Finnigan, along with two of the 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits to display! How fun!

Which of these games is for you?