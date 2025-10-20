Think you won't get hacked? 4 reasons to get cyber insurance ASAP

Cyber insurance isn’t a luxury anymore — it’s a digital life jacket. Every business, freelancer, and “I-only-store-a-few-client-emails” operator needs to wake up to the fact that cybercrime isn’t just for Netflix thrillers. It’s real, it’s relentless, and it’s expensive. Cyber insurance isn’t paranoia — it’s pragmatism. The threat is evolving faster than your passwords. Get insured, stay secure, and stop thinking you’re “too small” to be hacked. The internet doesn’t discriminate. Here’s what you actually need to know, minus the corporate jargon.

From freelancers to founders, cybercrime doesn’t play favourites. Here’s what real digital protection looks like in 2025