24,000 people have queued up for these luxury watches worth $3,200; here's why

The M.A.D.Editions x Yinka Ilori M.A.D.1S “Grow Your Dreams” has done what few watches manage: cause a traffic jam before it even hits the wrist. More than 24,000 people are apparently lining up for the chance to buy one. Not a Patek, not a Rolex. A $3,200 side project from Max Büsser of MB&F, in collaboration with British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori.

Is the $3,200 M.A.D.1S “Grow Your Dreams” watch worth the hype?

Why the frenzy? Well, for starters, Ilori’s fingerprints are all over it. His work is loud, joyful, unapologetically colourful. This watch comes in three limited flavours—“Sun,” “Nature,” and “Water”—and they look like someone raided a packet of highlighters in the dark. In a sea of monotone dials, it’s refreshing. Or garish, depending on your taste.

Mechanically, it’s no slouch either. Instead of a traditional dial, the hours sit on a rotating cylinder powered by a La Joux-Perret movement, inverted to show off the brand’s signature high-speed spinning rotor. The gimmick works. It’s fun. Watches are allowed to be fun.