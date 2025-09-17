24,000 people have queued up for these luxury watches worth $3,200; here's why

The M.A.D.Editions x Yinka Ilori M.A.D.1S “Grow Your Dreams” has done what few watches manage: cause a traffic jam before it even hits the wrist. More than 24,000 people are apparently lining up for the chance to buy one. Not a Patek, not a Rolex. A $3,200 side project from Max Büsser of MB&F, in collaboration with British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori.
Why the frenzy? Well, for starters, Ilori’s fingerprints are all over it. His work is loud, joyful, unapologetically colourful. This watch comes in three limited flavours—“Sun,” “Nature,” and “Water”—and they look like someone raided a packet of highlighters in the dark. In a sea of monotone dials, it’s refreshing. Or garish, depending on your taste.
Mechanically, it’s no slouch either. Instead of a traditional dial, the hours sit on a rotating cylinder powered by a La Joux-Perret movement, inverted to show off the brand’s signature high-speed spinning rotor. The gimmick works. It’s fun. Watches are allowed to be fun.
Then there’s the theatre of scarcity. Only a handful will be sold, most via a raffle. Existing customers—“Friends of MB&F”—get first dibs. For the rest, it’s Hunger Games with watches. Nothing stokes desire like the whiff of exclusion.
But here’s where it gets interesting: the theme. “Grow Your Dreams.” Ilori likens the design to planting a tree—patience, resilience, hope. That’s lofty stuff for a watch, but better than the usual spiel about heritage and craftsmanship. At least this one comes with a story, not just a spec sheet.
So, is it worth the hype? For some, absolutely. It’s wearable art, a conversation starter, and a flex within the knowing crowd. For others, it’s an expensive lottery ticket wrapped in bright plastic colours. Either way, the 24,000 hopefuls prove that in 2025, dreams—and watches—still sell best when you can’t easily get them.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.