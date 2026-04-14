Polished Performer adds speed where it matters

Xiaomi has taken the “if it ain't broke” approach to the 11.2-inch, 3.2K-resolution LCD, and its choice of a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate means it’s useful for watching Dolby Vision content, editing documents, browsing the web, or playing games. The display is as crisp and vivid as I’ve seen an LCD panel get on a tablet, and the 600 nits brightness helps immensely for outdoor use. The four-speaker setup with Atmos support comes in clutch when you want to watch a quick episode and couldn’t be bothered to look for a pair of headphones. No headphone jack, though – you can connect over USB-C or Bluetooth 6.0.

Generationally, the big leap forward is the use of the higher-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (the same chip that powered the Nothing Phone (3) and the OnePlus Nord 6). The difference is immediately visible – the interface is super fluid, even when you’re at the end of a day and multitasking or switching between heavier apps. If your budget allows for it, opt for the 12GB memory variant with faster LPDDR5T memory and 256GB of faster UFS 4.1 storage. HyperOS 3 (based on Android 16) is clean and polished, and I rather liked the Workstation mode, which let me quickly open apps into their own floating windows, instead of limiting myself to split screen multitasking. If you already have a Xiaomi phone, the tablet plays well with your phone, duplicating the paired handset’s home screen, mirroring notifications, sharing clipboards and handing off between compatible apps. You get the obligatory AI tools for speech recognition, live subtitles, writing and art. On cameras, you get a 13MP rear and an 8MP front-facing shooter, and they’re adequate for document scanning, video calls and some casual shots…and that’s fine.

Despite its sleek dimensions, the Pad 8 rocks a 9,200mAh battery, and the longevity is enough to assuage even the most anxious of users – I was able to use it for writing, browsing and streaming content throughout the day over a long weekend, and have it drop to 20 per cent at the end of the day. On lighter days, it would go up to two days per charge. Charging speeds max out at 45W, but Xiaomi bundles a fast 67W adapter in the box, which takes well past an hour and a half to fully charge. Plus, there’s 22.5W reverse charging, so you can use it as a power bank in a pinch.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹33,999 onwards.