A new era for Apple: Tim Cook to step down, John Ternus prepares to lead as CEO

Marking the dawn of a new era at the world’s most valued tech giant, Apple has officially announced that Tim Cook will retire from his position as CEO, effective from September 1, 2026. The change in leadership comes after 15 years, during which, Cook was responsible for leading the transformation of Apple from a brand known primarily for its computers and mobile phones into one with global reach through its various products and services.

Tim Cook to step down from the position of Apple’s CEO

Tim Cook will not be retiring from Apple but will instead take up the position of the Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. While in his new position, Tim will assist John with taking charge of the company’s operations and will also engage in governmental and global matters. Thanks to Tim’s leadership, the market capitalisation of Apple has jumped from $350 billion to $4 trillion through the introduction of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the Apple Silicon chip technology.

However, this reorganisation does not end in the chief’s office. To help John in his mission, Apple will appoint Johny Srouji as the Chief Hardware Officer right away. Johny will take charge of the engineering departments previously under the supervision of John, who used to be the head of hardware technologies. In addition, Tom Marieb will take charge of the Hardware Engineering group.