With the Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung delivers every flagship feature, now foldable

For the longest time, Samsung’s foldable lineup followed a fairly predictable playbook – one Fold, one Flip, and a rather clear choice if you wanted the most capable foldable in the stable. This year, that changes, with the Fold family split into two – a more portable, squarer, tablet-like Galaxy Z Fold8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. The Fold8 Ultra is where Samsung has thrown in everything but the kitchen sink - best display technology, a bigger battery, faster charging, a more versatile camera system plus the kind of hardware upgrades that have traditionally been spread out over several generations thus far.

The premise is simple - just as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone for people who want every bell and whistle, the Fold8 Ultra is its foldable equivalent. In such an insanely competitive landscape though, does it genuinely push the category forward again…or merely keep pace?

Strictly from the perspective of continuity, the Z Fold8 Ultra is the spiritual successor of the Z Fold7, packing a similar tall aspect ratio (when closed) and a two-phone wide, square-ish inner screen. It shaves off 0.1mm from the already slim profile (4.2mm unfolded) of the Z Fold7, but the subtle shift in focus has been on durability, with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic/Victus 2 on the front and rear, an advanced armor aluminum frame, and the use of Flex Titanium to create a more durable inner display that better handles folding over time. The displays see upgrades, by way of an anti-reflective coating on both the 8-inch, 2256x2504-pixel inner and 6.5-inch, 1080x2520-pixel outer display, plus a much higher peak brightness of 3000 nits that vastly improves outdoor visibility, particularly if you use the expansive inner display to frame photos when out and about. Impressively, the crease in the middle is even less noticeable in everyday use.