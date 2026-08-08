Google Assistant bids goodbye to Android systems from September 4; Gemini to replace it

What new features / changes can one expect?

With Gemini taking over, several new developments can be noticed.

Commands to Conversations: While the former was all about giving a command, the latter is about having a regular conversation as if you have a physical assistant and requesting them to do a few things for you.

Doing complex chores: The previous service exposed you to solutions. But the latest upgrade will give you the solution and also solve it on your behalf. For instance, Google Assistant would have told you the steps to book a cab. But Gemini will not only tell you the steps, but also book a cab for you. It may also give you comparative fares to choose from before the final selection.

Multimedia: Gemini not only understands voice commands but also texts and images. Say, you are looking at a photograph of a popular celebrity but cannot remember their name. Just highlight the photo and ask Gemini to remind you of them.

Comparative solutions: You will now be able to come up with travel itineraries, better time management, and event planning etc as your digital guide breaks down every task and time duration minutely. This means that help is no longer general; it becomes personal and customised for you.

Device Control: Today, many of the home gadgets come in smart versions where they can be controlled through voice commands or your phones. Gemini can do all of that on behalf of you.

Google integration: The application comes with great integration with other Google applications like map, email, workplace, photos, social media etc. This means that it is aware of your content, search list, what you like to immerse yourself in on social media and more.