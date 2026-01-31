Sound Style with these new headphones

Once they’re on, most of the functions are controlled via the right earcup – swipes and taps for volume adjustment, play/skip tracks and taking calls. The touchpad is smooth and precise while registering taps, but every so often, they are prone to accidental touches interrupting playback. You can disable touch controls altogether via the companion app. Well executed smart features abound, with on-head detection for pausing playback and auto-shutdown after a period of inactivity, alongside the regular app features such as the equalizer, sound presets, tweaking active noise cancellation levels and sound zones – audio settings based on your location.

As with the original Momentum 4, the Anniversary Edition shines when it comes to audio quality, with a sonic signature that remains balanced and detailed. Courtesy Sennheiser’s 42mm dynamic drivers, bass is deep and rich without being bloated or overpowering, mids and highs are clear and lively, and vocals stand out. Whether you’re kicking back to listen to some good ol’ rock or crooning alongside your favorite ballad, the headphones deliver stellar results across genres of music…just as the artist intended. That said, folks preferring deeper bass or punchier music may lean towards the Sony headphones, and the Sennheiser could have improved upon the original by adding in LDAC support – currently, they support only the SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive codecs. You can pick up the BTD 700 (₹ 4,990) if you’re on an iPhone or a laptop and want to make the most of the aptX Adaptive codec. It’s a similar story with noise cancellation - while the headphones handle low-frequency sounds like the hum of an aircraft engine well, they are bested by the Sony and the JBL in this department. Call quality is solid.

Redemption comes by way of a battery life which borders on the ridiculous. You get nearly 60 hours of playback, and that’s with Active Noise Cancellation on – that’s an entire week of commutes or a round trip trans-Pacific flight with needing to scramble for a charger. Even if you’re caught on a low-battery and don’t want to juice them up via USB-C, you can always go old-school and listen to them wired via the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable or a USB-C to USB-C one (not included). Coupled with the comfortable design, these make for a great pick to travel with, if you can live with the slightly larger travel case.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 80th Anniversary Edition takes everything that made the original Momentum 4 a class leader – gloriously detailed sound, exceptional battery life, and all-day comfort – and wraps it up in a bold new avatar. Care about your music and want to do it in style? This is a fitting tribute to the octogenarian brand’s exceptional run at the top of the audio game.

Rating: 9/10

Price: ₹25,990