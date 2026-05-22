Who is Nina Lin? Twitch streamer’s arrest claim and shoplifting allegations explained

During a livestream, Nina stated that she accidentally failed to scan a pair of scissors worth approximately USD 4 at a self-checkout counter, leading to her arrest and a night in jail. The latest controversy was caused by this assertion. In her account, it was an error.

The stream's clips quickly went viral on commentary channels, Reddit threads, and Twitch drama accounts. Some viewers thought the situation was exaggerated. Because Nina's name had already been connected to prior shoplifting allegations on the internet, others were far less sympathetic.

Back in late 2025, Nina faced backlash after clips of her circulated allegedly showing missed scans at self-checkout counters during livestreams. Critics accused her of intentionally avoiding payments while streaming in public stores. Supporters argued the clips lacked context and were being weaponised by hate-watch communities.

But the audience never forgets receipts.