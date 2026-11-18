Are your passwords still a combination of the first 10 numerical digits, your birthday or your favourite person's name? Well, then congratulations, those may be one of the top 10 most common passwords, as per the research.
For eight years now, the NordPass Top 200 Most Common Passwords list has tracked people’s password habits and evolving trends. Users like to add a personal touch to their login details, creating memorable usernames and passwords they can enter without forgetting them, even if it comes at the cost of data security.
This year, in addition to our usual data, we analysed how password trends connect to pop culture, from rock bands to video games, from athletes to anime. Despite the changing winds, one thing remains the same: the most common passwords in the world are always the easiest to breach.
But there are surely three passwords that connect users across 44 countries: “admin,” “password,” “qwerty,” and variations of “12345” and similar number sequences. The word “password” in different languages, like the Spanish “contraseña” and the French “mot de passe,” made the ranking.
Across the globe, the passwords "123456", "admin", "12345678", "123456789", "1234" are the top five passwords, while the ones like "12345", "password", "Aa12345", "Pass@123" and "1234567890" rank between 6th and 10th, respectively.
In India too, "123456" is ranked at number 1 with 872, 515 users, "12345678", "admin", "1234" and "12345" at ranks 2, 3, 4, 5 respectively. Besides a combination of numbers, the word password and the word admin, one more combination has ranked in India: "Welcome@123", ranked at number 9, with a user number of 103,375.
Passwords have often been little time capsules of our experiences and interests, and there are chances that you have a password or two, or even an email ID, you created in your teens using the name of your favourite artist or television character. From “corleone13” and “metallica” to “Genshinstarrail_” and “squidgamethebest,” credentials reveal what people enjoy. Even science gets some love — “C@rlsagan1” was the most popular password from before the 2000s.
Unfortunately, fandoms make for terrible passwords. Some of the earliest references on our list heavily feature metal bands like Slayer (“Slayer@666”) and Pantera (“Pantera1234”). The 2000s and 2010s saw a surge of anime and video-game-related passwords like “sasuke20” and “minecraft.” By the 2020s, memes and social media platforms appeared in passwords like “skibiditoilet” and “tiktok2002.” The one thing that connects these password choices? They all could be cracked in seconds.
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