Are your passwords still a combination of the first 10 numerical digits, your birthday or your favourite person's name? Well, then congratulations, those may be one of the top 10 most common passwords, as per the research.

The most common passwords: Here's what the report says

For eight years now, the NordPass Top 200 Most Common Passwords list has tracked people’s password habits and evolving trends. Users like to add a personal touch to their login details, creating memorable usernames and passwords they can enter without forgetting them, even if it comes at the cost of data security.

This year, in addition to our usual data, we analysed how password trends connect to pop culture, from rock bands to video games, from athletes to anime. Despite the changing winds, one thing remains the same: the most common passwords in the world are always the easiest to breach.

But there are surely three passwords that connect users across 44 countries: “admin,” “password,” “qwerty,” and variations of “12345” and similar number sequences. The word “password” in different languages, like the Spanish “contraseña” and the French “mot de passe,” made the ranking.