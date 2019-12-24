Tech giant Microsoft confirmed that from January 31, 2020, the company will end support for the virtual assistance Cortana mobile app in a list of countries including India.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, Spain, and the UK. Confirming the news, Microsoft now says the app will continue in the US alone.

“We still have people who use their Cortana apps to manage their headphone operation. So if you have the Surface Headphones, you can use the Cortana app with those, and we're still supporting that,” Andrew Shuman (who leads Cortana team told VentureBeat) reportedly said.



So, after January 30, only Surface headphones users in the US will be able to continue using Cortana for Android and iOS. All other Surface headphones owners will have to use Cortana for Windows.



*Edited from an IANS report.