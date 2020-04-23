Make someone laugh, hold a hand, or just say hello, you can spark the joy.

Firework, the online video creating and sharing platform has launched the #sparkthejoy kindness initiative and global campaign. Creators and users of the app are encouraged to shoot 30-second videos capturing any act of positivity or kindness. It can be as simple as feeding strays, birds or even helping your mum or partner at home with chores. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage users to spread happiness and optimism.

Rambo Circus, one of the oldest circuses in Mumbai, shared videos of performances by their artistes and raised awareness about the plight of their performers during these testing times. Through the videos shared on Firework, the Circus was managed to raise Rs 2 lakh for their artistes.

The campaign will also host gamified programs and challenges that will encourage people to involve in acts of kindness. It will also have fitness challenges and milestones that can be taken up through the period. The campaign will also see a panel of doctors who will create 30-second videos on remedies that can be taken up. In addition to this celebrated news personality, Faye Dsouza will create ‘Good News with Faye’ meant to break the relentless chain of COVID-19 news on media.

Talking about the campaign, CEO of Firework India, Sunil Nair, says, "While extended lockdowns are essential to flatten the COVID-19 curve, most of us are not used to such social distancing and therefore don’t understand how to react. All of this is alien to our lifestyle and that creates stress and anxiety. The global Firework team has therefore built this campaign to spread the message of #sparkthejoy that is very essential to community living. Firework has an army of creators, publishers, and partners who will participate in this campaign globally with the hope to make a small difference and bring that much-needed feeling of joy in the time of this pandemic. We hope to extend the activation long after we overcome the current crisis. We believe that paying forward kindness is always needed by everyone in this world."

Firework users, creators, publishers, and brands from India, Latin America, North America, and Japan will be able to participate in the #sparkthejoy campaign. The app aims to create awareness around the nuances related to mental health during the pandemic crisis. The content created for COVID-19 awareness and through #sparkthejoy is available to anyone who wishes to use it on their web properties at no cost.