Announcing the launch of its new video platform Flipboard TV, news aggregator Flipboard reportedly said it will be exclusively available for Samsung Galaxy S20 owners, who will also get a three-month free trial.



The platform will be a professional short-form video space from more than 100 publishers at launch. The ad-free service will cost $2.99 per month, reports suggest. The new service will reportedly feature videos from over 100 sources at launch, including names such as Bloomberg, Variety, The Wall Street Journal and Rolling Stone.



With this, Flipboard is starting a wave of new subscription video services to win a share of your streaming budget. In addition to established names like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, new services like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are all vying for users’ attention and dollars, according to reports.



Apart from News, Business, Politics, Entertainment, Tech, and Local channels, Flipboard TV viewers will also be able to access specialised channels curated by the company’s editorial team and its publishing partners.



*Edited from an IANS report.